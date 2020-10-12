Social media Unsolicited intimate images may, under the new law, lead to allegations of sexual harassment

The so-called Dick little, or unwanted intimate images, are a common form of cyberbullying, especially among young people.

Social unwanted genital images sent through the media, i.e. Dick a little a nasty common phenomenon in today’s world.

Clinical sexologist and special level sexual therapist Jonna Karimo The Population Union says that such images are very common, especially among his young clients.

The finding was reported in early October in an HS article dealing with cyberbullying faced by girls. The 17-year-old interviewed in the story Silja Virolainen according to almost all of her female friends have received similar pictures.

The unfortunate phenomenon is not limited to young people, but similar harassment can also be seen in adults.

According to Karimo, unwanted intimate images are sent to adults, especially in applications where sexual conversation takes place. These include applications and websites related to dating.

“According to customer experiences, they become more completely unknown. You can change a few words, and then start very aggressively to bring your own body on display. ”

Current the Criminal Code does not recognize the sending of such unwanted intimate images as a sexual offense unless it is a child under the age of 16. However, a change is planned for this, as under the new sex offense legislation, sending an image to an adult may also be penalized.

The proposal of the working group set up by the Ministry of Justice to reform the law is now complete, and the consultation round was completed at the end of September.

The new bill is openly written that sending pictures and messages, taking pictures and revealing oneself can also be seen as sexual harassment.

Read more: Sex without consent will be rape in the future and penalties for child rapists will be tightened – the working group wants to tighten the law on sexual offenses, this would change the law

Under Section 5 of the current Sexual Offenses Act, physical contact is always required to fulfill the characteristics of sexual harassment. The sexual exploitation of a child does not require physical intercourse under current law.

Cyberbullying, on the other hand, has been prosecuted for defamation or breach of peace of mind.

However, these criminal titles do not primarily take into account the sexual nature of the act. A prerequisite for defamation is that the sender of the image has intended to denigrate or denigrate the recipient.

Violation of the peace of communication, on the other hand, is a matter of repeated harassment. Thus, sending a single image does not meet the characteristics of a crime.

Karimon According to him, it is very important that border crossings related to sexuality are also seen as a serious issue. The bill takes into account a person’s sexual sovereignty and its violation.

“It’s thought that without consent, just touch seems to inappropriately cross boundaries. The spiritual side and the need to be exposed to the infinity of one have not been seen as as serious. ”

What kind of effects can an intimate image appear on a phone screen completely unexpectedly come to its recipient?

According to Karimo, this is a very individual experience. For some, the picture may be completely indifferent, for others it may be a traumatic experience.

“It’s not problematic for everyone, but for some it is, and that’s why it’s a serious matter,” Karimo explains.

“You should always talk about whether it is ok to send such pictures. There is no problem with sex communication and posting pictures if they both agree, and there is equality between the communicators. ”

Law the reform process is a step in the right direction, but Karimo says a change is also needed to talk about things.

“When a change in the law is made, it does not mean that there is a change in behavior. Education and counseling are needed so that people know what their rights and responsibilities are. ”

This is especially true for young people. Karimo therefore applies development measures to the current sex education.

Sex education, he said, should take better account of the importance of boundaries. Sex education should not be just a scare of sexually transmitted diseases and getting pregnant.

“It is not enough to talk about things once in high school, it has to be repeated and according to the stage of development. This requires that both adults in the home and other safe adults around the child, such as teachers, are able to face sexuality-related themes. ”

Provided communication takes place between children, according to Karimo, it is important that no one is blamed. Communication is often attention-seeking for children.

“There is a lot of ignorance and incomprehension about how such behavior can affect the other party.”

For a young person, receiving such an image can cause fear, shame, and affect self-esteem, no matter who sent it.

If the image comes from an adult, it can lead to a lack of trust in adults. Lack of trust can cause insecurity in a young person with far-reaching implications.

In such situations, according to Karimo, it is important to emphasize that all responsibility lies with the sender of the message.

“The role of adults is to support young people and to secure their sexual growth and development.”