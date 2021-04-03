Social media Unemployed people are considered “lazy” and “losers” in Finnish Twitter conversations, and it amazes an American media researcher

In Finland, we talk about unemployment in a simplistic way and in a way that blames the individual, according to a recent study.

Lazy, losers, bedbugs. Unemployed speech on social media is largely stigmatizing and images stereotypically colored.

This is clear from a study by the General Unemployment Insurance Fund’s JRC and DrAI, which conducts artificial intelligence-based analysis, and covered thousands of Finnish Twitter messages from 2006–2021.

One of the founders of DrAI, an American media researcher, Dr. Mark West describes the result of the analysis as surprising.

“I really couldn’t wait for the images associated with the unemployed in a Nordic welfare state like Finland to be so reminiscent of a polarized debate in the United States,” West says in a video interview.

American media researcher Mark West­

In the survey, the artificial intelligence tool extracted messages related to the unemployed and unemployment support from Twitter with a few keywords, which were divided into two categories based on how the unemployed were treated.

The categories were divided according to whether the author was able to identify with the unemployed situation and understand that he or she could sometimes be in the same situation, or whether he or she treated the unemployed as “others” with easy-to-emotional and negatively charged titles.

According to the analysis, 59 per cent of those writing about unemployment viewed unemployment as understanding and, in principle, as a structural problem and 41 per cent considered unemployment to be a person’s own fault.

In the latter category, the most common designations for the unemployed were “lazy” and “poor”. In addition to these, the words “loser”, “problem” and “worthless” were also used. These stigmatizing words were accompanied by clarifying or reinforcing attributes such as “flogging,” “punishing,” and “parasites.”

Among those who speak defamatively, unemployment was also linked to immigration and the misuse of social benefits in general.

Mark West is familiar with the American media debate and the growth and impact of Internet culture in her research and writing.

It is noteworthy that the result of the survey was obtained on Twitter, where a significant proportion of the interviewers are so-called “opinion leaders”, i.e. people in the media and politics who write mostly in their own names.

However, is Twitter an effective measure of the prevailing imagination? One could imagine that there is an emphasis on cutting-edge expressions and messages are written in the power of emotions.

According to West, social media content is a better measure of real opinions than, for example, telephone polls.

“In telephone surveys, people’s responses focus towards a more socially acceptable opinion. This was seen, for example, in the inability of polls to predict [Donald] Trumpin election victory [vuonna 2016], ”West says.

The JRC wanted to to study Finns’ perceptions of unemployment. The results were disappointing, says the JRC’s Director of Customer Relations and Communications Ilona Kangas.

“I have to say that when West told us about the results, it was even a little distressing. There was a feeling that something had to be done now because people’s imaginations did not correspond to reality, ”says Kangas.

First of all, the number of unemployed is diverse, Kangas points out. The way of speaking simplifies the phenomenon associated with various forms of unemployment, from part-time work to part-time work and light entrepreneurship.

“And, of course, the full-time unemployed don’t deserve such stigmas either,” Kangas says.

Hardened language use among the unemployed is part of a bigger phenomenon that worries Mark West. Polarization and the repetition of marginal groups is the result of a shift in the power of debate from traditional media to platforms driven by technology giant algorithms and their opinion leaders.

Communication to social media is more prone to opinion manipulation, as seen, for example, in Cambridge analytica scandal under.

According to West, algorithms need to be better trained in the future to recognize various distortions, whether it is the identification of hate speech or gender or ethnic orientations.