Social media | Twitter’s Content Control is the responsibility of Musk and CEO Yaccarino

On Monday, Twitter’s parent company X announced the new responsibilities of the social platform’s managers. In the future, the content monitoring team will report to both Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino.

News agency Reuters according to the platform’s parent company X told on Monday evening about the new work division of its managers. The platform’s product development functions will report to Musk in the future. All other divisions, such as personnel services, legal affairs, finance and sales, will be under Yaccarino in the future.

Twitter’s Content Control, now also known as X, has attracted a lot of criticism after Musk bought the company last fall. It has been considered that the moderation practices of the platform have weakened and the number of harmful publications has increased.

The company itself has said that the vast majority of publications seen on the platform are “healthy”.

Reuters In an email seen on Monday, CEO Yaccarino tells employees that it is also looking for a new director to be responsible for the company’s brand safety.

Former Director of Brand Safety AJ Brown left the company in June.

Many large advertisers have reduced their advertising on Twitter precisely because of the brand risk that has increased with the platform’s changes. Advertisers don’t want ads for their brands to appear alongside questionable content.

Musk has said that the company’s advertising sales have dropped to half of what they used to be.

of Twitter long-time director of content control Yoel Roth left the company in November last year and his successor Ella Irwin said that he resigned from the company at the beginning of June.

In particular, Roth has strongly criticized Musk’s solutions and the way he runs Twitter on several occasions.