Social media | Twitter is drastically changing in the paid direction – “I wouldn’t pay a dollar,” says a Finnish researcher

Researcher Salla-Maaria Laaksonen sees that, under Musk’s leadership, Twitter is changing in the direction of Facebook’s business accounts. At the same time, the service is removing a mechanism that allows you to know if a person is really who they claim to be.

American a billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter, and over the weekend more information has leaked out about the changes he planned to the popular social media service.

Twitter is now changing in a big way, says a Finnish researcher.

Musk management, four major reforms are being planned for Twitter in a short period of time.

First of all, the moderating culture is changing and the service is also becoming paid. At the same time, the practice of verifying accounts is changing.

“The biggest change is related to the personnel and thus the company’s reputation. A purchase boycott by users is possible,” says a researcher specializing in social media Salla-Maaria Laaksonen. He works as a researcher at the Consumer Research Center of the University of Helsinki.

Half of Twitter’s employees were fired last Friday.

Payability and the practice of verifying accounts are changing hand in hand, as Twitter plans to combine the additional paid function launched last year, namely Twitter Blue, and verified accounts.

In the future, anyone could get a verified account for a monthly fee of eight dollars, or around eight euros.

Social media has typically been free, with the exception of, for example, the premium version of the Linkedin service.

According to Laaksonen, changing social media to paid can work in itself.

“It is by no means an excluded business model. You would then think that the user would get something in return, such as no ads, moderation or a platform that meets the user’s needs. I myself could have paid something for Twitter half a year ago. At the moment, I wouldn’t want to pay Twitter a single dollar,” says the researcher.

Based on the solutions made, Laaksonen sees Elon Musk as a believer in technology.

“He seems to genuinely believe that the problem of bots and trolls can be solved by paying,” says Laaksonen.

Twitter owner, automaker Elon Musk arriving at an investor meeting in New York on Friday.

Laaksonen estimates that behind Twitter’s future payment is the general decline of technology companies.

“Business logic seems to be ahead and we are trying to get the income stream in. The idea of ​​paying seems possible in principle, if the payers were all decent human users and the night owls would leave at the same time. However, it is very unclear if this will work, because it is not said that eight dollars a month would be an impossible price for a bot or troll account.”

Like many other social media experts, Laaksonen is amazed at the speed of Musk’s actions.

“In any other business, this pace would be extraordinary.”

Accounts as a sign of verification, Twitter has used a separate symbol, i.e. a “blue dot” in connection with user data. The code has meant verified identity for both personal and business accounts.

According to Laaksonen, the meaning of the blue dot will change significantly.

“Twitter is removing the mechanism that made it possible to know that someone is really the person they claim to be. The development is the opposite of what Musk has said he is looking for, which is to get bots and trolls off the platform,” says Laaksonen.

Confirmation of identities has been associated with ambiguities on Twitter in the past, but the change in the verification practice opens the way for a wide range of influence.

Among other things, a member of parliament has been concerned about this Anders Adlercreutz (r). According to him, “from the point of view of Russia and China, buying a few verified accounts seems quite effective and a cheap way to influence”.

Payability with it, Musk also plans to change the algorithms so that messages from paying customers are primarily visible to users.

According to the researcher, such a change would be really drastic.

“It changes the whole operating logic of Twitter. Twitter would be coming close to Facebook’s business accounts,” says Laaksonen.

Laaksonen reminds that Musk’s paid approach will first be seen on Twitter in English, but the changes in verification and discussion moderation will also affect Finland.

of Twitter in any case, the current situation is characterized by uncertainty and rumours, Laaksonen reminds.

“Apparently, the team that has been responsible for automatic moderation has received departure passes from the house. The systems are certainly standing by themselves, but they cannot stand alone. This has already been reflected in the content,” says the researcher.

According to Laaksonen, it is also difficult to predict the future of the platform. Laaksonen doesn’t think that Twitter is dying, but there may be a time when social media audiences will be dispersed.

“In general, one can ask whether social media led by a billionaire who makes arbitrary decisions is the best possible solution. Some can also be built differently, and in this sense, Mastodon is an interesting experiment,” says Laaksonen.

Mastodon is a Twitter-like service made up of several different sites, which many Twitter users have switched to recently.

“There are plenty of different social media. Finland’s political discussion can be moved to Suomi24, for example.“

“It would also be interesting to know what the Meta office is thinking about. They could now have a place to profile themselves as a place for a new kind of public discussion.”