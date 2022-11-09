Social media | Twitter introduced a new, gray verification token, Elon Musk immediately stopped the project

Twitter’s blue verification mark is becoming paid. The new gray verification mark, responding to users’ concerns, was in use for less than a day, after which Elon Musk “killed” it.

Social the media company Twitter quickly designed a new way to verify user accounts, but the company’s new owner, the Tesla billionaire Elon Musk already on Wednesday finished the project that was presented to the public only on Tuesday.

Director of Product at Twitter Esther Crawford introduced a new, gray-colored verification badge late Tuesday on Twitter, and on Wednesday some users’ accounts seem to have already received the new “official” badge on their accounts.

However, Musk unexpectedly announced on Twitter on Wednesday evening Finnish time that he had “killed” the project. He did not elaborate on the quick turnarounds in Twitter’s software development.

The purpose was that with the new badge users could have communicated to other users that the account was verified and “official”.

The verification mark currently used by Twitter is blue in color. The purpose of the verification mark is to distinguish real accounts from possible fake accounts.

However, the company has announced that it will start monetizing eight dollars a month for this blue token, which has caused criticism and confusion among Twitter users.

The change is Musk’s ideas to revamp Twitter. Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter at the end of October.

Read more: Twitter announced monthly fees for verified accounts

Product Director Crawford said in his Twitter message that certain accounts would have received a gray verification mark in addition to the blue mark.

With the reform, Twitter apparently wanted to respond to concerns that the “official” status could be bought in the future.

According to Crawford, the purpose of the new gray verification mark was to distinguish accounts that have actually been verified by Twitter from other accounts verified with a blue mark.

Crawford wrote that not all accounts previously verified and marked with a blue badge receive a gray badge, and it is not possible to buy a gray badge.

The purpose of the gray mark was to get their profiles, for example, state governments, companies, the most important media and some public figures.

Crawford did not elaborate on how this new certification was to be obtained and whether it should have been applied for. However, the paid blue badge was not automatically supposed to guarantee the account verification as “official”, Crawford said.

Read more: Twitter is drastically changing in the paid direction – “I wouldn’t pay a dollar,” says a Finnish researcher

Crawford’s according to Twitter, it was intended to introduce the gray badge when the blue badge is paid for, but the gray badge has already appeared on the profiles of some users.

At least the profile of the American newspaper The New York Times already has a gray verification mark.

Also a Portuguese footballer, a striker for the British club Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo The Twitter profile has a new “official” badge.

It is not known what will happen to the gray marks on the profiles of these accounts after Musk ends the project.

Twitter has updated at least the option to order a paid blue badge in its application for Apple’s Ios mobile system.

The New York Times though told from the beginning of the week that the company is postponing the introduction of its paid subscription service at least beyond the US midterm elections.