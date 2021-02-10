Social media Twitter grew its user base by more than a quarter during the U.S. election

In conjunction with the announcement of the quarterly results, CEO Jack Dorsey said Twitter aims to support a “healthier” debate among users.

Twitter increased its number of users in the fourth quarter of 2020 by 27 percent compared to the same period last year. There were 192 million users at the end of the year.

The result for the quarter was $ 222 million, or about $ 183 million. Former President of the United States Donald Trumpin the growth of the social media platform favored coincided with the culmination and aftermath of the fierce U.S. presidential election.

Trump received a permanent gate ban on Twitter earlier this year. The reason for the ban was an Epiphany riot in which Trump supporters attacked the Capitol building. The president is accused of inciting a riot in the Senate’s indictment.

“2020 was an exceptional year for Twitter. We are more than proud to serve public debate, especially in such unparalleled times, ”Dorsey said.

In the market, Twitter’s share price started to rise moderately after the announcement of the result.