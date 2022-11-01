Social media | Twitter can differentiate itself from other social media channels under the leadership of Elon Musk, the researcher estimates

Twitter is the most characteristically social of the social media channels, and despite its new owner, its position is not changing quickly, say researchers Pekka Isotalus and Salla-Maaria Laaksonen.

Billionaire Elon Musk has become the new owner of Twitter. If he wants to, he can now control social media discussion on a large scale in the world and also in Finland.

The researchers interviewed by HS agree that Twitter’s position is not changing quickly, even though the service has a new owner.

“Facebook’s death has been predicted for a long time, and Twitter’s death has only been announced for two days,” says a communications researcher Salla-Maaria Laaksonen From the Consumer Research Center of the University of Helsinki.

“Digital platforms are slow ships, and a lot needs to happen before Twitter’s status as a big political arena starts to change. I would bet that next spring’s parliamentary elections will still be buzzing on Twitter,” says Laaksonen.

In the opinion of Pekka Isotalus, professor of communication at the University of Tampere, there is already a debate in the air about whether Twitter is no longer a forum for social discussion.

New however, the arrival of the owner has raised concerns about the future of political discussion, as Twitter is the most markedly social of the social media channels.

“I wouldn’t paint very dark clouds over Twitter just yet. If the users stay, there is no problem. But if they jump elsewhere and to other platforms, that’s the way Twitter is going,” notes the professor of communication at the University of Tampere Pekka Isotalus.

The researchers remind us that the general prediction of social media is that they will not be considered forever. The same goes for Twitter.

“From the point of view of social discussion, it is worrying if there is a clear decrease in the discussion and the number of people discussing. A mass exodus-like phenomenon can start if another forum arouses interest or if Elon Musk angers users in some way,” he says.

“If, for example Donald Trump would return to Twitter, some users would certainly disagree.”

According to Isotalus, it is clear that many users would leave Twitter even if Musk were to make the service paid, as has been rumored.

Salla-Maaria Laaksonen, communications researcher at the Consumer Research Center of the University of Helsinki, is not yet worried about Twitter’s status as an arena for political debate.

Yet it is unclear how Musk intends to change Twitter and how he intends to implement his declared freedom of speech in the social media company he controls in the future.

However, some kind of escape from Twitter is already noticeable.

“Many seem to be leaving Twitter now as a reaction to the new leadership and what is happening in the company. The graduates are more of a critical group of researchers”, Laaksonen assesses.

According to him, those who left have mainly gone to social media channels like Mastodon and Discord. They differ from Twitter in terms of operating principles and do not appear to threaten its position.

“Twitter’s role as an arena for political discussion is so strong that a lot can happen to shake its position,” says Laaksonen.

“ According to the professor, Twitter is not just a social platform for the elite.

Twitter has become socially very significant in the last ten years. The users are political and economic decision-makers, authorities, companies and voters.

Twitter can be characterized as influential communication, but according to the professor, Twitter is not just a social platform for the elite.

“There are also a lot of us ordinary citizens as users. Of course, the old power structures have an effect on Twitter. There is not always an interesting discussion, but one’s own opinions are expressed,” says Isotalus.

Twitter is an essential part of contemporary politics, and at the same time it also shapes it.

“Twitter has fundamentally lowered the threshold of interaction between voters and political actors. Discussion is possible, and sometimes it actually happens. Of course, the discussion has also become pointed and negative, and that is reflected in the general atmosphere”, Isotalus assesses.

According to the professor, Musk’s acquisition and the subsequent reform can also be good.

“Twitter has not been a financial success, so there is definitely room for improvement in the company,” Isotalus estimates.

Outward Musk’s acquisition has seemed unpredictable, says communication researcher Laaksonen.

“The craziest thing is what you hear from inside Twitter. The whole board has been put in the yard, which has been working for a long time on what Twitter is like and what values ​​it wanted to develop as a platform,” he says.

Laaksonen considers Twitter’s possible change to be sad, especially because Twitter has diverged from other social media platforms.

“They have had a genuine interest in what is happening on the platform and what kind of activity they are supporting. As far as if any company can have such an interest at all. They were the first to block Donald Trump and followed their own protocol, and recently they have been working with the community to identify harmful content,” says Laaksonen.

“ “Advertisers don’t want their own message next to a racist message, nudity or child porn.”

Donald Trump’s a possible return to Twitter would be a strong signal to many that Twitter is changing.

“That’s what everyone here is looking forward to. Previously blocked American operators have already returned to the service. Of course, it is not known whether this is a coincidence or a conscious decision,” says Laaksonen.

Laaksonen estimates that under the leadership of the new owner, Twitter may be moving in a different direction than other social media platforms, if Musk’s words about free speech come true and user bans are revoked.

However, Laaksonen estimates that the Finnish social debate will not be the first to suffer from the possible changes brought by Musk.

“Finland is not in Musk’s sights in the same way. We are a small language in the corner of Europe, and then, for example, automatic moderation works less well. But if big guidelines are made in terms of shelving users, yes, it will have an effect in Finland as well. However, we have fewer cases where politicians have been banned from social media,” says Laaksonen.

Politicians, for example Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) The temporary closure of the Twitter account has been written about in the media.

So far, it is unclear how Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, plans to reform the service.

Communication researcher Laaksonen reminds us that a drop in users alone will not necessarily destabilize Twitter yet. There is an even more important group than users – advertisers.

“Twitter and other platforms say they moderate to make the content and discussion culture healthier, but the big logic behind it is of course that advertisers don’t want their own message next to some racist message, nudity or child porn.”

Moderation is inevitable for all platforms precisely for this reason, says Laaksonen. Moderation is also regulated, and stopping content management is not without penalties.

Moderation is also connected to the basic logic of all social media platforms, which is simple: the user is expected to be hooked on the content and to spend time on the platform for a long time and often. The same idea has also been on Twitter.

“One would think that Musk wouldn’t be against this, but on the other hand, it’s sometimes difficult to get hold of the billionaire’s coils,” says Laaksonen.