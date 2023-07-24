Social media | Twitter became X

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in October, already talked about the “all-encompassing X application” before the deals, which Twitter is now turning into.

Twitter changed its name and logo to X on Monday afternoon after 12 o’clock Finnish time.

The new logo of the social media service can be seen in the upper left corner of the website. The layout of the website otherwise looks practically the same as before.

On the weekend CEO of X Linda Yaccarino and the owner Elon Musk told that Twitter is going to completely transform and change its name to X.

Yaccarino and Musk tweeted about X, which is set to become “a global marketplace of ideas, products, services and opportunities.” According to Yaccarino, X focuses on audio content, videos, messaging and payment traffic.

“There are no limits to this transformation. X is a platform that can do, well… everything,” Yaccarino said on Twitter.

Musk in turn tweeted several times about the new name and logo. Musk said that the blue bird that has been in use since 2006 will be removed and replaced by a simple X.

Musk also tweeted and retweeted a number of different logos, including that of X.com, the company he founded in 1999. Its later versions became the payment service Paypal.

In October Musk, who bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars, said on Sunday evening US time that the new temporary logo would be introduced within the same day.

In his tweets, Musk also promoted the x.com domain, which redirects to the Twitter homepage. Twitter is owned by X Corp, which in turn is owned by X Holdings Corp, which is owned by Musk.

Even before buying the messaging service, Musk said “everything comprehensive from the X application“.

At the time, many estimated that Musk meant very popular in China Wechat-application-like platform where users could do almost everything from bank payments and reading the news to ordering ride services or taking care of other everyday chores.

Company has introduced several changes to the service during the Musk era. The reforms have not succeeded in reversing its declining market value and the flow of advertising money back.

Threads, launched by social media company Meta at the beginning of July, has also taken a bite out of Twitter’s market position. In just a few weeks, one hundred million users registered for the messaging service, which is largely similar to Twitter.

Twitter had the Statista statistics service by in 2022 about 370 million users, but this year the number will decrease.

In May, Musk hired Yaccarino as CEO, the founder of advertising consulting firm AJL Advisor Lou Paskalis stated that it was the “last hope” to save the financial situation of the service.