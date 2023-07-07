Friday, July 7, 2023
Social media | Twitter accuses Meta of recruiting its former employees to create a “copycat app”.

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 7, 2023
Twitter’s lawyer sent an accusatory letter to Meta’s CEO just hours after the Threads service was launched.

Twitter threatens Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta with legal action. At least the news site tells about it Semaphore and Reuters news agency.

Meta published on Thursday of the new text-based service Threads, from which there is poked competitor to Twitter. The service externally resembles Twitter and other text-based social media platforms.

Now, according to Semafor, Twitter accuses Meta of recruiting former employees of the messaging service to create a “copycat app”.

Semaphore according to Twitter’s lawyer Alex Spiro sent just a few hours after introducing Threads to Meta’s CEO To Mark Zuckerberg a letter in which the company was accused of “systematic, deliberate and illegal embezzlement of trade secrets and other intellectual property”.

Semafor has been given exclusive access to the letter.

In the letter, Twitter demands that Meta take immediate action to stop using Twitter’s trade secrets and other “confidential information.”

Spiro also accused Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees, who he says still have access to Twitter data.

He also claimed that Meta deliberately used employees to create an app that imitated Twitter.

In the letter, Spiro reminded Meta of Twitter’s right to seek, among other things, civil legal remedies without separate notice.

Meta’s source told Semafor that Twitter’s accusations were unfounded.

