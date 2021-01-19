Social media Turkey bans advertising on Twitter and Pinterest, among others

Facebook said on Monday it will join the ranks of companies that appoint a representative to the country, as required by Turkey’s new law governing social media operations.

In Turkey the ICT authority has banned the advertising app on Twitter, the image-sharing app on Pinterest and the video app on Periscope, according to Reuters, the official state media agency for Turkey.

The reform was done the new social media law passed last summer which entered into force at the beginning of October. The law is feared to further narrow the state of freedom of expression and human rights in the country.

Law also forces social media companies with more than a million daily users to appoint their own representatives in Turkey. The change will make it easier for public authorities to remove content from services.

On Monday, U.S. company Facebook said it will join the ranks of companies that are setting up a representative in the country. According to the Turkish Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, the decision will extend to Facebook-owned image service Instagram.

According to Reuters, at least the US Youtube, the Chinese video application Tiktok and the Russian Facebook-like VKontakte have previously reported a similar decision.

Facebook, Twitter and Youtube have been fined in recent months for not nominating a representative. Turkey intends to significantly restrict the operation of social media services that will not do so.