Dhe former US President Donald Trump wants to go back to Facebook and Instagram. On Wednesday, Trump said on Fox News Digital that his campaign organization is negotiating with Meta Platforms about his possible return to Facebook and Instagram.

“We’re talking to them and we’ll see how it all goes,” Trump said, according to the report. “If they take us back it would help them a lot and I’m fine with that,” he continued. “But they need us more than we need them.”

Meta declined to comment on the matter to Reuters news agency. The world’s largest social media company plans to decide whether to revive Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts this month.

Meta had blocked Trump’s access to Facebook and Instagram after the company removed two of his posts during the storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Among them was a video with false claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Trump had announced his new candidacy for the 2024 presidential election in November 2023.