Social media | Troll accounts and fake candidates on Twitter do not affect Finnish elections – real harassment is more subtle

Election interference is particularly difficult at the moment, as the nation is even exceptionally united in security policy, for example.

Spring during the elections, rude fake candidates and troll accounts have become a phenomenon on the messaging service Twitter and caused amusement. However, experts remind us that election harassment is often much more subtle and starts long before the elections.

“It cannot be assumed that election interference or election-related information influence only takes place during elections,” says the lecturer Panu Moilanen from the University of Jyväskylä.

The aim of election interference is to undermine trust in society and the democratic system and to steer the debate. Such things are not affected in the short term.

“Election interference has been done for a long time. It is clearly visible in the discussion that took place during the corona period and is still taking place when we talk about elites, for example,” says Moilanen.

However, it is currently difficult for Russia to influence Finnish elections, at least in terms of security policy. Election interference is intended to cause discord, and at the moment the nation is even exceptionally united in terms of security policy.

Over here to date, the behavior of troll accounts and fake candidates appearing on Twitter under false identities has not looked very professional. Some of what they say has clearly been translated by translation machines. Many of the fake accounts shared, for example, the text “Nato can’t save Finland”.

Moilanen, however, does not believe that the fake accounts and their messages were made entirely as a joke.

“In Finland, most people act responsibly. I would see it as more likely that the activity originates from somewhere other than Finland. This is also indicated by these translation flowers and the strong language,” he says.

Fake candidates and outright trolling usually cause a quick backlash on social media – someone will soon report that this is a troll.

“But if you think on a more general level, and if you try to influence, for example, the discussions in society and which themes are paid attention to and which themes are on the surface, they may well go unnoticed,” says Moilanen.

“ “If a candidate from a so-called boring party starts expressing very radical opinions, alarm bells should ring that this person is the right candidate.”

Security of Service Center leading expert Antti Sillanpää says that although Russia’s rhetoric and the rhetoric of pro-Kremlin actors have hardened, it is difficult for him to see that Russia would be able to influence Finnish elections at the moment.

“The reason is, for example, that security issues are not a divisive theme. The Kremlin has tried to widen the dividing lines, but there is currently a rare consensus on security issues,” he says.

When we started talking about bots a few years ago, it was noticed, according to Sillanpää, that the phenomenon is not completely dichotomous. Often it’s not about humans or bots, but both.

“This has slipped into much more vagueness,” he says.

Sillanpää estimates that as technology develops, there may be a lot of malicious activity ahead, and in the future it may be even more difficult to distinguish what is genuine social discussion.

“There are certainly much more subtle techniques that we just don’t understand yet,” says Sillanpää.

For example, videos of politicians have been spread, from which you can clearly see that they are manipulations.

“They’re very childish videos, but they’re getting better all the time. It can also lead to people distrusting everything when so many places are being cheated,” says Sillanpää.

According to his assessment, it may increase trust in traditional media.

Both of them according to experts, the fight against election interference and information influence in Finland is quite good, because everyone has the opportunity to train and acquire skills that enable them to critically evaluate information and put things into context.

“It is extremely difficult to see election interference or information influence in such a way that we would have identifiable point-like measures or gimmicks that could be used to combat it. It’s more about building long-term resilience,” says Moilanen.

The authorities have their own role to play here, and they are constantly being trained on the matter. In addition to education, public discussion and campaigning also have their own role.

So what should be done to avoid election interference? Moilanen says that generally good advice is to ask the why question.

“For example, ask why a candidate would present himself the way he does. If a candidate from a so-called boring party starts to express very radical opinions, alarm bells should ring as to whether that person is the right candidate or what his background is.”

“ “This is not a new phenomenon, but it has changed its form.”

Moilanen also urges, in addition to social media discussions, to follow traditional journalistic media, because there is some kind of content control.

“Social media cannot be an exclusive environment for anyone to make that voting decision.”

Election interference is not a new phenomenon, but has a long tradition.

“It started to become common after the Second World War, when the world was divided into blocs. When we look at the time after World War II, around the beginning of the 21st century, the most active meddler in the elections of other countries was the United States, followed by the Soviet Union or Russia,” says Moilanen.

According to him, since the beginning of the 2000s, election interference has come to Finland mainly and really only from the east.

“This is not a new phenomenon, but it has changed its form and its implementation is much easier and more efficient today due to the development of technology.”

Moilanen says that it would have been possible to carry out a Cambridge Analytica-type influence operation in Finland as well.

In 2018, it was revealed that Facebook had handed over the data of tens of millions of users to the data analysis company Cambridge Analytica without permission. The company sold its services to, among others, the former president of the United States Donald Trump’s for the 2016 election campaign.

However, according to Moilanen, there are currently no signs of anything like this in Finland, as social media operators are also on their toes and aware of what could happen.

“They have a motive to curb the negative activities that take place there, because if their own actions are not effective enough, restrictions will start to come from the outside,” says Moilanen.

Such restrictions can come from, for example, the European Union.

Finland however, the problem may be a small language area.

“Finland is not necessarily the easiest market and the easiest region in terms of analytics and the like, but it probably requires human labor – and how much we are willing to invest there is a separate matter,” says Moilanen.