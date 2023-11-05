Social media | Tiny Puolanga’s Tiktok channel has more than twice as many subscribers as residents of the municipality – the Mayor appears as Batman

The Tiktok channel of Puolanga municipality in Kainuu appeals especially to young people.

Soon 6,000 subscribers and the number is growing all the time. The number of subscribers to the Puolanga municipality’s Tiktok channel is by no means skyrocketing, but it is more than double the number of residents in the entire municipality. Puolanga, located in the northern part of Kainuu province, has about 2,400 inhabitants.

Puolanga founded the Tiktok channel in the spring Josefi Tiirola. He started as the coordinator of the “from other places to us” project and decided to start his own channel for the municipality.

“We think that young people are an important target group for the municipality’s marketing. We especially want to reach them on the channel,” says Tiirola.

According to Tiirola, Puolanka is a municipality with a loss of migration, with a shortage of labor in agriculture and forestry, as well as in the social and health sectors. With the videos, we want to tell what kind of place Puolanka is like and what it’s like to work in the municipality, as well as encourage local and neighboring youth to apply for jobs for them.

“Young people these days use Tiktok like a search engine when looking for a job. We want to boldly participate in this.”

On the channel around a hundred videos have been published at the moment, and Tiirola has been responsible for their implementation. According to him, the ideas for the videos are born among the work community, which includes people of different ages. About one video per day is made for the pages. Ideas arise “anytime” and contain everyday humor.

The popularity of Puolanga’s Tiktok channel has surprised. Project coordinator Josefi Tiirola is responsible for the videos.

“The idea behind one of the videos was that we had drunk too much coffee. When people came to praise us, everyone started laughing at the fact that no one knows how to use the municipality’s intranet.”

“Humour flourishes in our work community. We are close to each other.”

Employees of the municipality, such as the business manager, have also appeared in the videos Heikki Kanniainen and the mayor Harri Peltola. The mayor has appeared in videos as Batman, among other things.

“Our mayor has realized that Tiktok is a good channel to reach young people. He has promised to be involved in the future.”

Poland is famous for its annual days of pessimism, which, according to Tiirola, have done a lot of good for the municipality’s marketing. However, he also wants to evoke positive images of his countryman with his videos.

“Sometimes it is thought that different people have a hard time in rural areas. With our videos, we want to show that this is not the case.”

“There are many good things in Poland, such as free early childhood education, small school groups, functioning social security services and a new sports hall.”

According to Tiirola, the feedback the channel has received has only been good.

“The channel has brought the municipality closer to the citizens. That’s the purpose of the municipality’s marketing.”

The rapidly growing number of subscribers was a positive surprise for Tiirola.

“The growth in the number of subscribers has started to feed itself and there are already subscribers from all over Finland. We have agreed that when we reach 10,000 subscribers, we will hold a party.”