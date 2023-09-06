Social media | Tiktok opened a data center in Ireland, amid concerns about user data ending up in the Chinese authorities

Tiktok says it has started transferring data of European users to a data center opened in Ireland.

Chinese owned social media platform Tiktok announced on Tuesday that it has opened a data center in Ireland, where it will store the data of European users of the app.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter, among others.

“Our data center in Dublin, Ireland is now operational and the transfer of European user data to the center has begun,” Tiktok said in a statement, according to news agencies.

Data center opening to Europe is part of Tiktok’s efforts to dispel concerns about the application’s data protection.

Tiktok, which specializes in short videos, is owned by the Chinese company Bytedance. Data security concerns have been especially related to the possibility that the Chinese state could collect and use the information of Tiktok users.

Bytedance has repeatedly denied handing over user data to Chinese authorities and said that user data was stored securely in the United States and Singapore.

Tiktok has previously announced plans to transfer European users’ data to local servers for storage. For data storage, it plans to open two more data centers, one in Ireland and one in Norway.

The data centers are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, Tiktok’s European Data Protection Officer Elaine Fox said on Tuesday, according to news agencies. According to him, after that, the data of all European users would be stored in Europe.

the BBC According to Tiktok, there are around 150 million users in Europe.

I tiktok data security has been criticized in numerous countries, and several public actors have banned the use of Tiktok on work phones. Tiktok has been ordered to be removed from the phones of employees of the European Parliament and the Commission, for example.

In February, the Danish parliament also urged its members to remove Tiktok from their devices “due to the risk of espionage”. In April, Australia banned the use of the application on the devices of the country’s administration.

In Finland, for example, the telecom operator Telia has banned the use of Tiktok on the company’s work equipment due to the data security risk.