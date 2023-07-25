Social media | TikTok competes with Twitter, publishes its own text-based alternative

The social media service Tiktok, known for its addictive videos, said on Monday that it will release a fully text-based publishing feature on its platform.

Chinese-owned Tiktok said on Monday that in the future it will offer its users the option to also publish fully textual messages. Until now, it has only been possible to publish videos on Tiktok, which is widely known for its addictive algorithm.

Tiktok said on Monday that the new publishing format will expand the possibilities of content creation for all Tiktok users. According to the company, the new publication format also draws from the creativity used in the commentary and captions.

I tiktok in addition, Meta, the owner of Facebook, started to compete with Twitter by publishing its own text-based communication service at the beginning of July Threads.

However, it should be noted that unlike Meta, which launched a completely new messaging service, Tiktok does not intend to create a separate service platform, but to incorporate text-based publications into Tiktok.

According to the Business of Apps expert website, Tiktok, like Meta, will benefit from its large number of active users, which is about 1.4 billion, when it is reformed.