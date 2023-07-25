Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Social media | TikTok competes with Twitter, publishes its own text-based alternative

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
The social media service Tiktok, known for its addictive videos, said on Monday that it will release a fully text-based publishing feature on its platform.

Social the media video service Tiktok plans to join the ranks of Twitter’s competitors by launching a test publishing option on its platform, reports news agency AFP.

Chinese-owned Tiktok said on Monday that in the future it will offer its users the option to also publish fully textual messages. Until now, it has only been possible to publish videos on Tiktok, which is widely known for its addictive algorithm.

Tiktok said on Monday that the new publishing format will expand the possibilities of content creation for all Tiktok users. According to the company, the new publication format also draws from the creativity used in the commentary and captions.

I tiktok in addition, Meta, the owner of Facebook, started to compete with Twitter by publishing its own text-based communication service at the beginning of July Threads.

However, it should be noted that unlike Meta, which launched a completely new messaging service, Tiktok does not intend to create a separate service platform, but to incorporate text-based publications into Tiktok.

According to the Business of Apps expert website, Tiktok, like Meta, will benefit from its large number of active users, which is about 1.4 billion, when it is reformed.

