Social media Tiktok and Wechat apps will be banned in the U.S. from Sunday

According to the Department of Commerce, Google and Apple app stores are also not allowed to update apps. Other countries are not covered by the regulation.

Chinese Distribution of the Tiktok short video app and the Wechat messaging app is banned from U.S. app stores on Sunday, U.S. the Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday.

The decision is based on the president Donald Trumpin to issue a decision seeking to restrict or ban the use of mobile applications owned by popular Chinese companies because the presidential administration considered them to endanger national security.

The decision will have no effect on app sales outside the U.S.

Tiktokin with regard to President Trump’s policies, it has been long awaited.

Trump has demanded that Tiktok’s American operations, owned by the Chinese company Bytedance, be sold to the Americans so that national security is not compromised.

Considered to be a strong buyer candidate in the past, Microsoft has already dropped out of the list of buyer candidates in light of current information.

Trump’s position on the offer of another group of investors, which includes cloud services and software company Oracle, is expected. The consortium has proposed setting up a new Tiktok company so that the servers managing the data would be Oracle servers in the United States.

President Trump’s decision-making is hampered by many things from the upcoming election to the fact that Bytedance has proposed listing Tiktok’s American operations on its own listed company through a public offering.

Wechat logo on a mobile terminal.­

Wechat, on the other hand, is a very popular application in China, owned by Chinese technology giant Tencent.

Ministry of Commerce according to President Trump will make his decision on Tiktok’s fate by November 12th.

The presidential election will be held in the United States on November 3.

If an agreement on Tiktok’s ownership were reached before Sunday, the app trade ban would not take effect.

President Trump’s use of force against Tiktok and Wechat also contributes to the escalation of the trade war between China and the United States.

“The Chinese Communist Party has shown its purpose and means to threaten national security, foreign policy, and the U.S. economy with these applications,” the Department of Commerce outlined.

The rationale is that Tiktok and Wechat collect huge amounts of information from their customers.

In practice the ban means that Google and Apple will not distribute these apps or their updates in their app stores in the U.S. after Sunday.