Social media | Tiina Salo is looking for the man she met on a shopping trip on Midsummer’s Eve: “Not the slightest clue has been found”

Tiina Salo from Helsinki was exploring the store’s ice cream selection with her daughter on Midsummer’s Eve, when her attention was drawn to a “captivating looking man”. The search notice made by Salo on social media has not yielded results so far.

On Midsummer’s Eve Helsinki Tiina Salo escaped the heat of the summer evening by the ice cream tubs. A shopping trip to Tammisto’s K-Citymarket turned out to be more exciting than expected when Salo met an interesting looking man at the cold pools.

The memorable encounter prompted Salo to write a wanted notice, which in one weekend gathered more than two thousand likes and admiring comments from Liudotai in the Helsinki Puskaradio Facebook group.

Salo bases what he told HS, updating what a wonderful time midsummer is in the capital region. Everywhere is empty, when only people from Helsinki are left in the city.

Salo explored the store’s ice cream selection with his daughter. Suddenly, his attention was drawn to the fact that on the other side of the freezer was standing a “conquering male figure”. The man was presumably accompanied by his teenage daughter. Salo found out that they were trying to find popcorn-flavored ice cream in the pool.

“I tried not to see him a bit and to focus on our own ice cream problems with my daughter. However, he was so pleasing to the eye that it was hard to look away,” says Salo.

Feeling was not necessarily completely one-sided.

“I noticed that he also glanced at me a bit. I don’t know if he was just wondering when I was staring, or if maybe he was interested himself”, Salo was left to think.

In the checkout line, Salo and his daughter happened to be standing behind the man.

“I wondered why I wasn’t able to say anything even at that point,” Salo says regretfully.

After getting home, Salo went straight to walk his dog. On the run, he still couldn’t get the encounter from his mind. So he took a picture of himself, wrote a text and posted a wanted ad on Facebook.

Salon made the publication based on his experience of how difficult it is to find company as an adult.

Now he notices from the comments he receives that there are many others in Helsinki who need company. Perhaps the pandemic and the popularity of online dating have made it possible for people to become isolated, Salo reflects.

“On the other hand, it may be worth moving yourself from the couch to somewhere other than Cittar.”

Although the publication generated enormous attention, Salo still hasn’t caught up with this sweetly smiling ice cream man.

“Not the slightest clue has been found. After all, it’s also possible that the man isn’t from Helsinki after all.”

Now, after a few days, Salo can still hope that the man would contact her. Some commentator had already predicted that the couple would meet again.

“Then I’ll go to Cittar and have a look, if nothing else,” says Salo.