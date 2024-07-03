Social media | Threads has over 175 million monthly active users

Social media|Somepomo announced the figure a couple of days before the app’s anniversary. In the EU, however, the application did not open until the end of 2023.

3.7. 20:24

A technology company Meta Platforms’ latest social media service, Threads, has more than 175 million monthly active users, the company’s CEO said Mark Zuckerberg on that service on Wednesday, a couple of days before Threads’ first anniversary.

In February, he had counted more than 150 million, reports the Reuters news agency.

Monthly according to Reuters, the number of users only gives a limited indication of Threads’ popularity. Meta has not disclosed key key figures, such as the number of daily active users and the average time a user spends on the service.

The app is a rival to X, formerly Twitter, which has been in turmoil since the billionaire Elon Musk bought the service in 2022. The service is, among other things lost advertisers due to Musk’s comments. There are no ads in Thread, Reuters says.

Metan Threads appeared in app stores in some parts of the world about a year ago. In less than a week, the application gathered 100 million users, Reuters reports.

In the EU, the application was only opened at the end of last year.

Part of the initial push came from the fact that it was easy for Instagram users to create Threads profiles, Reuters writes. The social service Instagram as well as Facebook are part of Meta.