Social media | The White House called Elon Musk’s anti-Jewish speeches “creepy”, ad money flees X service

Musk was interpreted to have given his support to the anti-Jewish conspiracy theory, which was also discussed in Finland last summer. X service’s advertising revenue has collapsed during Musk’s ownership.

Message service Owner of X, formerly Twitter Elon Musk has come into the eye of a new storm because of his speeches interpreted as anti-Jewish – and because of the disinformation and hate speech that is generally spreading in the X service.

President Joe Biden On Friday, the administration condemned Musk’s views presented earlier in the week as “creepy”. According to the news agency Bloomberg, the European Commission has said that it will stop buying advertising space in the service.

At least the IT giant IBM has also announced that it has stopped advertising in X. The company withdrew about a million dollars worth of ads on the service, which has gone from strength to strength under Musk’s ownership, The New York Times magazine says.

For example, Musk, who owns the Tesla car company, is one of the most recent listings by the world’s richest person with a fortune of about 225 billion dollars, or about 207 billion euros.

The freshest the uproar started when Musk was seen on Wednesday as having reinforced anti-Jewish notions in his own X message. Musk commented in a very positive tone on the message, in which the user appearing in X with the pseudonym was interpreted as having spread a baseless anti-Jewish conspiracy theory.

“You have spoken words of truth,” Musk stated to the user, who is followed by only fifteen thousand X users. Musk, on the other hand, has more than 163 million followers, according to X’s announcement.

The user writing under the pseudonym The Artist Formerly Known as Eric was interpreted as spreading the so-called population exchange theory in his message. According to one version of the theory, Jews tried to fake the immigration of non-white people to, for example, the United States, after which white people would gradually disappear.

White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates called the ideas supported by Musk “creepy lies” and “anti-Semitic and racist hatred”, The CNBC economic channel tells.

Day After Musk’s comment, IBM reportedly suspended its advertising on X.

It’s unclear to what extent the company’s announcement was directly related to Musk’s comment and to what extent the company heard that its ads were facing a very questionable environment on the service.

by Media Matters for America by For example, advertisements of IBM and other well-known companies, such as Apple and Oracle, have been seen Adolf Hitler and in connection with content glorifying Nazism.

Politico.eu news website by The European Commission’s decision to stop advertising in X is related to disinformation spreading in the service, which the commission is previously demanded to be weeded out.

Elon Musk has been suspected of having anti-Jewish sentiments in the past, when he has, for example, attacked a Jewish billionaire repeatedly slandered by conspiracy theorists George Soros against.

Musk has also threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which defends Jews, because the organization has reported on the growth of anti-Semitism in the X service.

In progress The ongoing war in Gaza has led to a significant increase in both anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim commentary on X and other social media services, the ADL and other organizations have said.

Since the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, anti-Semitic messages have increased by 919 percent on X and 28 percent on Facebook, the ADL has reported According to The New York Times.

The British think tank Institute for Strategic Dialogue calculated that after the attack by Hamas, there were also many times more anti-Muslim hate messages in X compared to before.

In the month following the Hamas attack, X had used the anti-Semitic hashtag #HitlerWasRight more than 46,000 times, meaning Hitler was right. Tens of thousands of times had also been used the topic tag, which called for death to Muslims.

Several the companies have reduced their advertising in X for fear of damage to their reputation. Variety magazine told in Octoberthat the number of X users had decreased by 15 percent and advertising revenue by 54 percent during the year.

At the end of October, it was a year since Musk bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars. Earlier this year, Musk changed the name of Twitter, founded in 2006, to X.

Population exchange theory also made headlines in Finland last summer in the early stages of the new government. At that time it was discussed, for example, that the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) had spoken about population change several times in the parliament.

The ministers of fundamental Finns who previously referred to the same concept in different ways – Riikka Purra, Mari Rantanen and Leena Meri – separately stated publicly that they do not believe in conspiracy theories regarding population development.