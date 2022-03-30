Social media The Washington Post: Meta hired a consulting firm to downplay its rival Tiktok

According to the newspaper, the campaign has included sending opinion pieces to the US media and disseminating incorrect information about Tiktok trends.

Other Facebook-owned Meta has hired a consulting firm to run a campaign in the United States aimed at downplaying the company’s rival Tiktok, US media reports The Washington Postin.

According to the newspaper, the campaign has included sending opinion pieces to the US media and disseminating incorrect information about Tiktok trends.

The consulting firm Targeted Victory confirmed to the news agency AFP that it had worked for Meta and did not deny the dissemination of negative information about Tiktok.

“We are proud of the work we have done to highlight the dangers of Tiktok,” the company’s CEO said Zac Moffatt tweeted.

According to a report by The Washington Post, Targeted Victory would have sought to belittle Tiktok by spreading the view that the app would be dangerous to U.S. children, AFP says.

One way, according to The Washington Post, would have been to get parents to sign opinions written about the dangers of the app.

In addition, the magazine says the consulting firm has warned authorities and journalists by spreading the false claim that the trend of students doing frequent work on school premises would have originated in Tiktok.

Corporate According to CEO Moffatt, The Washington Post’s article misrepresents the work the company is doing.

Meta, for its part, has not taken a direct position on the arguments.

“We believe that all platforms, like Tiktok, should face a review commensurate with their success,” Meta told AFP of the allegations.

At the end of last year, Meta’s competitor Tiktok was a more popular online destination than the search engine Google, which has had the most visits in the past. Tiktok, owned by Chinese company Bytedance, attracts especially young users, who are in fierce competition from technology giants.