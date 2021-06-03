Social media The user will soon be able to edit their tweets in Australia and Canada, where Twitter will start offering a paid service

Twitter is aiming for a steady revenue stream and a transition away from ad-dependent business.

Social media on Thursday, Twitter began offering a paid service in Australia and Canada.

For money, Twitter users get the right to a long-needed feature, namely editing tweets. Until now, one’s own work can only be removed from the service if, afterwards, one finds that he has made a typo, for example.

In the subscription service, you can set a 30-second timer for the tweet between pressing the release button and the actual publication of the tweet. During that time, the user can press the cancel key, which allows them to further edit the tweet before publishing.

For a fee the service is named Twitter Blue. The name also reflects the fact that by paying money, users can change the color theme of the app.

Subscribers to the service can also save tweets to the bookmarks folder. There’s also a new “read mode” for long, multi-tweet chains.

Collecting fees will take Twitter in a direction where its revenue would not depend on advertising. The subscription service costs a few local dollars a month in both Canada and Australia.