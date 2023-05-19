Friday, May 19, 2023
Social media | The US Supreme Court continued to protect internet companies in the terrorism case

May 19, 2023
In a separate case concerning YouTube, the Supreme Court did not issue a decision that would increase the social media’s responsibility for the material published on the platforms.

of the United States the high court did not add in its two rulings on Thursday internet platforms’ responsibility for content, which is published to them. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

In the case concerning Twitter, the Supreme Court overruled by 9-0 the lower court’s decision to reopen the legal case concerning the messaging service. It discussed the responsibility of social media services to prevent terrorist organizations from using companies’ platforms.

In the case, the American relatives of a Jordanian man who died in an attack by the terrorist organization ISIS in Istanbul, Turkey in 2017, accused Twitter, under the law regulating the fight against terrorism, of the death of their relative and of aiding the activities of ISIS. According to the family, Twitter had not sufficiently moderated the content that had been published on the platform.

Supreme on Thursday, the court dealt with a similar case concerning the video service Youtube and Google’s parent company Alphabet.

It sent back to the lower courts a case in which the family of a 23-year-old woman killed in an ISIS attack in Paris accused YouTube of content published on its service.

Specifically, the Supreme Court declined to address the applicability of the 1996 Communications Act to the charge. The law protects “interactive computer services” in such a way that they cannot legally be considered “publishers or speakers” for their users.

of Twitter according to the changes could threaten internet companies with billions of users. You could only run into problems because one of the users might belong to a terrorist organization.

The case weighed whether Twitter had knowingly provided “significant assistance” to an “international terrorist act”. In 2021, the appeals court had taken the position that Twitter had not done enough to prevent ISIS from using the service.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas according to the family’s accusations were not enough.

