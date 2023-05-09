Social media | The twins studied and made a million accounts – unexpectedly left the university: a new career in show wrestling

Haley and Hanna Cavinder used to play basketball on the Miami varsity team, but now they’re transitioning to show wrestling and Jake Paul’s company.

When With the NCAA changing its stance on student earnings in 2021, some young athletes have become social media stars earning millions of dollars.

The change was that starting July 1, 2021, the NCAA will accept student sponsorship deals and earning through their names. The abbreviation NIL (name, image, likeness) is used for this.

A gymnast has made headlines in particular Olivia “Livvy” Dunnewhich, thanks to its millions of Tiktok and Instagram followers, has reached an annual income of three million dollars.

A big one the twins have also attracted attention Haley and Hanna Cavinder, 22, who played basketball for the Miami University team last season. With the help of the duo, Miami reached the playoffs of eight universities, but Miami did not reach the finals of four universities, the Final Four.

The Cavinders have collectively reached about two million dollars in revenue and 4.5 million Tiktok followers, but it hasn’t really made headlines.

Instead, it was the Cavinders’ announcement last month that grabbed the headlines: they were retiring from college basketball, and essentially all of basketball.

They would have had the opportunity to continue their fifth year at university because of the corona pandemic. Of the twins, Haley Cavinder in particular made a strong impression on the basketball floor: she was Miami’s best scorer this season with an average of 12.2 points, says The Guardian. Hanna Cavinder’s GPA was 3.8.

According to The Guardian, Haley Cavinder had said before the eight-team tournament that she would return to college next season. Instead, Hanna Cavinder wanted to leave college basketball.

“Naturally, this is a difficult situation because we wanted to continue for a fifth year [yliopistossa] and play, but we optimize all of our opportunities,” Haley Cavinder stated for Today online media.

Haley Cavinder also stated that the opportunity to earn as a student, which happened just under two years ago, has helped them grow up and move away from college basketball.

“As a female athlete, there are very few opportunities to become a professional athlete or to be successful in women’s basketball. If you prioritize NIL, you can prepare for success outside of basketball or sports.”

What GEMINI new opportunities are? You could say they are quite confusing. The Twins have made two big new contracts. Another one of them has been done some time ago: the show wrestling organization WWE.

“We love WWE,” the duo jointly declared to Today.

“Their fan base, the sport and the fitness side of it. These fit Hanna’s and my brand.”

However, the Cavinders have yet to appear on WWE show wrestling nights.

A more recent twin contract is a social media personality and a boxer Jake Paul’s with betting and media company Betri, says The Athletic.

Among other things, the agreement includes the transfer of the twins’ Twin Talk podcast to Betr Media and regular visits to Jake Paul’s podcast.