Social media | The Swedish newspaper's Tesla news received a warning in X

Aftonbladet is amazed at the operation of the messaging service owned by Elon Musk.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet news, which connects mines that use child labor with electric car giant Tesla, has received a warning on messaging service X. Both Tesla and X are owned by a billionaire Elon Musk.

On Saturday, Aftonbladet published a report about mines in Madagascar, where child labor is used to mine mica. Mica mica is used, for example, in electric car batteries.

On Sunday, the newspaper published a follow-up story about Tesla's connection to the mines in question. According to Aftonbladet, Tesla factories in the United States have received 51 shipments of mica from two Chinese companies that source their minerals from mines in Madagascar.

Aftonbladet the latter news has been shared in the message service X. When you click it open, you don't end up directly on the pages of Aftonbladet, but you get a warning message from X that the link may be dangerous.

The warning does not explain why it is attached to Aftonbladet's article, but it is said that the reason for the warning can be, for example, the content's misleadingness, violence or violation of X's rules.

“It is noteworthy that X classifies our well-grounded journalistic work as dangerous. We would like to know what evidence they have of this.” says delivery manager Karin Schmidt in Aftonbladet.

The editors of other magazines were also surprised by X's activities.

“Is Elon Musk's X trying to make it difficult to read Aftonbladet's Tesla news, or what could be behind this? Very worrying,” said the deputy editor-in-chief of Aftonbladet's Swedish competitor Expressen Karin Olsson in X.

Tesla has not commented on the case to Aftonbladet.