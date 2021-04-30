Social media The sports world started a somebooty lasting over the weekend: “Online insult and anger must stop”

Normally active social media channels fell silent over the weekend due to the spread of racism and hate speech.

Multi the social media accounts of a top-level athlete, club, series or organization fell silent on the eve of May Day at 5 pm Finnish time.

Someboikotti set off for British football and will end local time on Monday night at 11:59 p.m. Finland is living in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Football UK sports organizations agreed over the weekend to continue boycotting social media channels last week.

The boycott aims both to combat racist hate speech and discrimination around football and to get social media platforms to eradicate it.

“It is unacceptable. The situation needs to change, ”West Ham, who plays in the English Premier League, said on Friday afternoon.

“We will not send messages to our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels, Snapchat, Tiktok, Linkedin or Youtube during the weekend, nor will we send emails or text messages during that time,” the London Society added.

Social media boycott has been joined by, inter alia, the European Football Association (Uefa) and more than half of Formula One drivers.

Formula ones are included Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

“I support along with other F1 drivers #enoughisenoughcampaign, ”Bottas wrote To their Twitter account.

Driving in the Mercedes stable, Bottas added that formula drivers demand responsible action from Finnish platforms and respectful behavior from social media users.

“Online insult and anger must stop,” Bottas outlined.

Formula the number one official social media channels, on the other hand, are not involved in someboikot.

The royal class of motorsport announced on Friday on his Twitter account that the series is fully committed to combating all forms of racism both online and elsewhere.

At the same time, sometil was told that updates to the weekend’s race events would continue as normal.