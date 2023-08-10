Social media | The police’s Facebook update started a war of words about cats – Several complaints to the ombudsman about the case

The interpretation of whether a free-roaming cat has been abandoned sparked a heated debate on the Facebook page of the Eastern Finland Police Department.

Eastern Finland On the second day of August, the police department published an article on Facebook with the title: “Are you a responsible cat owner?”

Senior Constable Ville Hokkanen wrote a blog post about keeping cats free from the point of view of the law.

The article attracted a lot of attention and caused a heated discussion in the comments of the publication. Some of the commenters thanked the police for taking a stand and for reminding them that domestic cats should not be released into the wild.

However, some were upset by the text and felt that the writing was imprecise and led to “painting cats and their owners”.

Especially the phrase: “In other words, a cat that is allowed in the yard and wanders outside the yard perimeter has been left unsupervised and therefore thrown away”, sparked a discussion. In the article, it was stated that a cat left on the litter can be trapped in a cage if necessary.

The ombudsman confirmed to HS on Thursday that he had received five complaints about the activities of the Eastern Finland police based on the case.

Eastern Finland the police department published a new publication a few days later, in which it tried to clarify the message of the inscription.

The article clarified the interpretation of the European Convention on the Protection of Pets, which was used as a basis in the original publication, of what is meant by an abandoned pet. In Finland, cats can be taken outside freely, but not supervised, the article states.

“The overwhelming majority of free-roaming cats have hardly been abandoned. That’s not what Ville meant. Ville’s main message was to raise the issue of free-range cats and the responsibility of cat owners for the safety, health and well-being of their pets,” the crime commissioner Harri-Pekka Pohjolainen from the Eastern Finland Police Department wrote in the publication.

“Regarding the built-up area, it should be noted that although the order law does not directly require keeping a cat leashed in the built-up area, it is probably the simplest and most practical way to comply with all regulations and take care of the safety of the pet at the same time.”

Tuesday the police published another post on Facebook to clarify what is meant by abandoned and abandoned pets.

“A cat is not automatically considered abandoned or abandoned if it is outside its owner’s yard, even though in the translation of the convention and Ville’s [Hokkanen] this is how the matter is described in the writing”, the police department corrected its original writing.

The police department apologized for the interpretation of the blog post and hoped that “the cat would be put back on the table”.

“Reaction quite surprised. It came as a surprise that the article was read, commented on and shared so much,” Pohjolainen tells HS.

According to Pohjolainen, the purpose of the writing was to show how the legislator sees the cat. The law does not directly prohibit or allow cats to be kept free, says Pohjolainen.

“When it comes to dogs, the law is plain and simple. When it comes to cats, there is some room for interpretation.”

“The writing had a good purpose. Some think it went wrong,” says Pohjolainen.

According to Pohjolainen, some interpreted the matter as the police inciting to offend cats that roam freely.

“That was not the intention. The purpose was to open up how the legislators see the matter.”

Nordic says that the legal unit of the Eastern Finland Police Department is handling the complaints received.

“The judicial unit requests explanations from the author of the blog and from me as well, since I wrote two detailed articles.”

Then the unit compiles the matter and gives its own report. In the end, the parliamentary ombudsman decides whether the institution is guilty of something.

“Even in Eastern Finland, there are complaints every week, and that’s fine. It’s good that these are sorted out,” says Pohjolainen.