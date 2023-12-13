Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Social media | The police will stop operational information in message service X

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2023
in World Europe


The change is scheduled to enter into force at the turn of the year.

Finland the police will stop using message service X as an operational communication channel. Communications Manager of the Police Board Marko Luotonen told STT on Wednesday that citizens will henceforth receive information about ongoing police duties centrally via the poliisi.fi website.

The change is scheduled to enter into force at the turn of the year.

Police decided to abandon the operational use of X, i.e. the former Twitter, because its reach has weakened. According to Luotonen, this has been caused, for example, by the fact that the algorithms may put other messages on top of X, so the police's message may go undetected.

The police may also use X for their non-operational communication from now on.

The change in police reporting was reported on Wednesday Evening News.

