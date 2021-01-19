Social media The Parler messaging app, favored by Trump supporters, was partially restored with the help of a Russian technology company

Parler temporarily disappeared about a week ago. Its app has also been removed from Apple and Google app stores.

Of the United States the Conservative-favored Parler messaging app has partially returned to availability, according to Reuters. According to Reuters, the return was made possible by the Russian-owned technology company DDos-Guard.

Parler temporarily disappeared from being available about a week ago when Amazon shut it down from its servers. Parler’s background company said to sue the company that it had illegally shut down its servers on political grounds.

When the site returned to availability, a link to the CEO was displayed, among other things John Matzen for an interview in the conservative Fox News media. Matze assured in the case that he was working to ensure that the application would be back in use soon.

Provided Once the application is fully operational, users would again be able to post comments on the site, among other things. However, many would prefer to use Parler through the app.

Technology companies Apple and Google removed Parler from their app stores a few days after the conquest of the U.S. Congress. The companies justified this by saying that the app publishes content that incites violence.

Parler has been popular with the far right, especially in its early days, but since then its popularity has expanded to include conservative circles in the United States. The application has been popular with the President Donald Trumpin among supporters.

Read more: American extremist Conservative debates now reflect threat, strife and despair – such are the Trump support channels

Reminiscent of the Twitter messaging service, Parler was founded in 2018. Parler has said it has more than 12 million users.

DDos-Guard, which has now made it possible to return the application, has also worked with the 8kun website, previously known as 8chan and allowing far-right content on its website, as well as the websites of the Russian Ministry of Defense, The Guardian.