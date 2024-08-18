Social media | The man who snitched on women on the beach made a comeback – This is how he justifies his actions

Social media|The man who shot the videos tells HS that he doesn’t feel he did anything wrong.

Women let’s sneak into the Helsinki night as well.

HS reported at the beginning of August about a man who snitched on scantily clad women on beaches and published the videos on his channel in the YouTube service. The videos have since been deleted, but filming still continues. Last week, the man published a video in which he filmed people – mostly women – in Helsinki’s nightlife.

In the new video, the man photographs women on the streets and also “interviews” some of them. Some women seem troubled when a man asks them about the best nightclubs in Helsinki or where they are going, for example.

The man has videotaped the faces of the women he is talking to, but some of the footage shows women walking from behind. At these points, it’s not always clear if they know about filming.

HS reached the man who runs the YouTube channel by phone. He doesn’t see anything wrong with his filming, but says he understands why someone might find it distressing.

He says that he mostly photographs women because he feels drawn to them.

“As a man, women interest me. Of course I approach women, there’s nothing special about it. And then I interview, ask questions and go on dates with women,” says the man.

The cameraman claims that he always asks women for permission before photographing them.

Man has added subtitles to the parts where he talks to people in his new video. He has changed the subtitles so that they do not match the speaker’s message.

In the video, a man is interviewed, who describes the music offerings of a nightclub like this: “The downstairs plays Finnish music, and the upstairs plays foreign music.” Based on the subtitles alone, you might think the man is saying “downstairs are Finnish hot girls and upstairs Colombian hot girls”, i.e. “upstairs are hot Finnish girls and downstairs are Colombian hot girls”.

The cinematographer says the reason for the subtitles is humor: according to him, the video would be boring if the subtitles hadn’t been changed.

“When everyone has now reacted to this [naisten kuvaamiseen rannalla] a bit serious, so I thought I’d make the new video a bit casual and fun. I am a funny man.”

Videos the genre is by no means a man’s own invention, but the phenomenon of filming women in nightlife has also been visible internationally.

The British broadcasting company BBC published the news in the spring Manchester nightlifewhere women have been sneaked onto social media.

When you enter the word “nightlife” in the YouTube search field, you can notice that similar videos have been shot from places like Moscow, Stockholm and Bangkok.

Eastern Finland professor of cultural studies at the university Tuija Saresma stated in early August In an interview with HSthat the smuggling of women is a broad and gendered phenomenon. It is mainly men behind it and it mainly targets women.

“There has always been a blurring of the boundaries of privacy, as well as voyeurism. However, the starting point of the online activity brings its own dimension to the situation: it is filmed, recorded, shared and shown to others, not just to oneself.”

Saresma emphasized that in a eavesdropping situation, the power rests entirely with the cameraman.

Onshore filming can be punishable in extreme cases, but what about videos taken from the nightlife?

Professor of criminal law at the University of Lapland Minna Kimpimäki said at the beginning of August that, for example, comments added to a video during the editing phase can affect its legality. The defamation threshold can be exceeded if the people appearing in the video are described in a derogatory way.

If the publication of the video causes suffering or damage to the person filmed, the filming and publication can be judged more sensitively by law. For example, filming an intoxicated person falls into this category.

A cameraman moving around bars at night may not be able to make a reliable assessment of how intoxicated the subjects are.