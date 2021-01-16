Social media The flow of new users was congested by the instant messaging app Signal

Signal has said it has gained a lot of new users after Facebook announced it would change the Whatsapp app terms of use.

Instant messaging application Signal’s operations slowed down significantly on Friday, as the servers running the application could not keep up with the increased number of users. According to the Downdetector site, which monitors the technical issues, the problems were at their worst on Friday night between 6pm and 7pm, with a few dozen users reporting problems on Saturday morning.

“We’ve added new servers and additional capacity at a record pace every single day this week, but this day exceeded even our most optimistic forecasts,” Signal reported on Twitter on Friday.

Signal has said it has gained large numbers of new users after social media company Facebook announced it was changing the Whatsapp app terms of use. According to the initial announcement, users had to accept the new terms of use by February 8, or the service will stop working. On Friday, the company announced to postpone the deadline to May. According to the company, more time is needed because a lot of wrong information is circulating about the update.

Under Whatsapp’s new terms, the user agrees to the sharing of information with other companies and services on Whatsapp’s Facebook. However, Facebook promises that the change will not affect users in Europe.

“There will be no changes to Whatsapp’s data sharing policies in Europe as a result of this update. Whatsapp still does not share user data with Facebook in Europe for the purpose of using the information to improve our services or advertisements, ”the company’s communications email states.

Several media outlets have reported that in the U.S., Signal has also gained new users since major social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter began cleaning up extremist users and groups from their services following the violent riot on Capitol Hill.