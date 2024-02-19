Social media | The EU Commission starts an investigation into Tiktok: The safety of young people on the platform is a concern

The commission will start an official investigation into whether Tiktok has violated the provisions of the digital services act. Violations can result in a fine, which can be a maximum of six percent of the company's global turnover.

European commission tells that he has started an official investigation into whether the social media service Tiktok has violated the provisions of the recent digital services act.

According to the Commission's press release, the evaluation focuses on regulations related to the protection of minors, transparency of advertising, researchers' access to information, and risk management of the platform's addictive design and harmful content.

There is no deadline for the end of the procedure, but it continues until the Commission considers it finished.

The decision to start the procedure is based, among other things, on the answers the commission has received from Tiktok to its requests for information. The requests for information have concerned, among other things, Tiktok's measures to protect minors on its platform and measures to prevent the spread of illegal content.

Commission to find out in particular whether Tiktok's actions are sufficient to combat the negative effects on young people.

According to the commission's press release, the investigation will focus on, among other things, the design of Tiktok's system and algorithms. The commission's concern is that Tiktok's user interface can cause addiction and a so-called fall into the rabbit hole, where the algorithms absorb the user deeper and deeper into the content of the service.

In addition, Tiktok's tools to verify the age of its users are under scrutiny. According to the release, tools that prevent minors from accessing harmful content are not necessarily effective.

Commenting on the commission's investigation, Tiktok said it is working with experts and other industry players to keep young people safe on its platform and looks forward to detailing this work with the European Commission.

“TikTok has been a pioneer in features and settings that protect teenagers and keep children under 13 off the platform,” the company said, according to news agency Reuters and AFP.

At issue is the second official investigation into a major online platform launched by the Commission since the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) came into force. In December The commission began an investigation into the billionaire Elon Musk's from own message service X.

Last year, the EU named 19 online platforms that, due to their large number of users, fall under the strictest regulation of the act. In addition to Tiktok, among others are Facebook, Google and YouTube. They all have over 45 million monthly users. Since then, three porn sites have also been named to the list.

The Digital Services Act obliges platforms, for example, to combat the spread of illegal content, online disinformation and other societal risks.

Tiktok, owned by the Chinese company Bytedance, may face hefty fines if it is deemed to have violated the regulations. If violations of the Digital Services Act are revealed in the official procedure, the commission can impose a fine on the online platform, which can be no more than six percent of the company's global turnover.

For serious and repeated violations, the commission can ban the operation of the online platform in the territory of EU countries.