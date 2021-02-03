Social media The debate on power generation has taken a hard turn: the chairman of MTK hopes that the penal code will be renewed in order to curb cyber attacks on livestock farmers

Chairman Juha Marttila says that livestock farmers are called cow rapists in online chats and the children of farmers are bullied in schools as children of animal ruminants.

3.2. 15:50 | Updated 3.2. 16:18

I- and the chairman of the Federation of Forestry Producers (MTK) Juha Marttilan believes that politicians should consider reforming the penal code in order to curb systematic and serious harassment of various groups of people, especially on social media.

According to Marttila, many groups suffer from systematic denigration, intimidation and discrimination, but the law on incitement against a population group defines a population group too strictly and narrowly in his opinion.

Marttila says the law, for example, does not take this into account when animal activists purposefully attack cattle farmers in an online chat.

He was the first to raise the issue In an interview with Suomen Kuvalehti (SK).

“Livestock farmers are just one and quite a small group that has to endure really harsh criticism, but of course the issue is broader. All you have to do is follow what has happened in the United States, when there is a brutal debate in different forums and different groups in society are differentiating, ”says Marttila.

Marttila’s criticism is based on a priest from Kaunia Kari Kuulan Written by Church and City column, in which Kuula criticized the intensive production of animals. According to SK, MTK has lodged a complaint against the first column in the judgment chapter. The organization called on the court chapter to find out if Kuula had violated the church’s confession in her column.

The original column of the ball was removed from the pages of Kirkko ja kaupunki magazine. I’m listening new column the same topic was released on Tuesday.

Today may be fined or imprisoned for incitement against a group of people for up to two years if any party threatens, slanders or insults any group on the grounds of race, color, descent, national or ethnic origin, religion or belief, sexual orientation or disability.

Should livestock farmers, as their own group, be included in the law against incitement against a group of people?

“Of course not, but it should be discussed how the law could be formulated in such a way as to be able to identify the population group that has been systematically attacked. The land is full of them. It’s wild, that people do not even dare to run for municipal elections, when the debate has gotten out of hand. ”

He says the law is much clearer about physical violence than it is about mental violence, although the consequences can be just as serious.

“There is a delicate balance here between freedom of expression and how the law reacts when a particular minority group is systematically attacked. This is what is happening on the political field from side to side. ”

Marttila says that MTK has encouraged livestock farmers to tell on social media what the daily life of animals on farms is like.

“Especially many women on the farms have talked about their work on social media, but yes you have to be really hard-skinned there. The attack is quite systematic. ”

Is there an identifiable group that is attacking?

“These have been these groups of animal activists. Quite a few have told me how really drastic this is. The most dull examples are from areas with few livestock farms. There are cases where farm children are systematically bullied at school and their parents are said to be animal swallows. It’s pretty much an emotional issue for me too, ”says Marttila.

Marttila has a cattle farm in Simo. He is an agronomist and doctor of agricultural and forestry sciences, and he has been the chairman of MTK since 2009.

Marttila says that in the basic posts on the discussion boards, livestock farmers are called cow rapists who kidnap calves.

“This is this quotation-related communication related to power generation. I think it’s a pretty small outfit, but even one person gets a lot done. And this is certainly not just a problem for agriculture or livestock. There are a myriad of people who don’t know if the attacks on them are an unrest or something more real. I just want politicians to see if the legislation is up to date. ”