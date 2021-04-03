Social media The credentials of more than 500 million Facebook users leaked to the hacker site

According to IT expert Petteri Järvinen, the leaked database contains data on almost 1.4 million Finns.

Over The data of 500 million Facebook users has been leaked to a hacker site. The leak will provide users with personal information for a monetary fee. The news agency Reuters and Business Insider.

The first leak discovered Alon Gal, one of the founders of the Israeli cybercrime intelligence company Hudson Rocks. According to him, this would appear to be the same personal information that has been circulating on hacker sites since January.

The now leaked data includes, for example, users’ phone numbers, names, locations, and also email addresses. Security experts warn that hackers could potentially use the information for personal theft and fraud.

A Facebook spokesman has said the leaked data is “very old” data, and the hacking was related to a problem that the company fixed in August 2019.

Both some editors and Gal have confirmed at least some of the hacked information to be genuine. They have been able to combine the phone numbers of people they know with the personal information on the pages.

On Saturday night, the news agency Reuters tried to reach the data leak messaging application in Telegram, but failed immediately.

IT Specialist Petteri Järvisen According to the database, the leaked database contains data on almost 1.4 million Finns.

“The information is real, I found mine. All phone number, name and gender; in addition to many, hometown and relationship status, some an employer and apparently date of birth, ”Järvinen writes on Facebook.