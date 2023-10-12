Social media | The commission demands social giants to curb the content that is spreading due to the attack by Hamas

According to the commission, X has not responded to the authorities’ requests to remove harmful content from the platform. X denies the claim. The EU has started an investigation into whether X spread false information about the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

12.10. 17:09 | Updated 12.10. 21:53

Brussels

European the commission is forcing social media companies to curb disinformation and illegal content spreading on their platforms regarding the attack launched by the terrorist organization Hamas on Saturday in Israel.

European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has sent letters to X (formerly Twitter) and Meta, which owns Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, warning the companies that they are violating EU legislation if they do not effectively intervene in the spread of disinformation.

“The media and non-governmental organizations are widely reporting cases where false and manipulated images are being distributed on your platform, for example old images from other conflicts or military imagery originating from video games,” Breton writes in a letter to X.

In addition, the commission suspects that X has not reacted to the authorities’ notifications about illegal content.

“We have received reports from reliable sources about potentially illegal content spreading on your service, despite notifications from the relevant authorities.”

The commission announced on Thursday evening to start an investigation into itwhether the X messaging service allowed misinformation about the conflict between Israel and Gaza to spread.

Breton also published the letter in X, and the owner of the service Elon Musk’s the first reaction was defiant.

“Our policy is that everything is open and transparent from its sources. It is an approach that I know the EU supports. Please list the violations you suggest in X so the public can see them,” Musk responded to Breton.

However, the company responded to the commission on Wednesday.

In his answer, X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino says that after the attack, the company has removed hundreds of accounts linked to Hamas from the platform. In addition, the company has removed and flagged tens of thousands of updates since the Hamas attack. X can, for example, put a warning in the update that the user is connected to a state actor or that the shared link leads to the pages of the state media. The company also says that it has received more than 80 requests from the EU authorities to remove the content.

Yaccarino also says that X’s terms of service prohibit glorifying or threatening violence.

“X has no place for terrorist organizations or violent extremist groups, and we continue to remove such accounts in real time,” Yaccarino writes.

In his letters to the companies, Breton warns that they are now bound by the obligations of the EU’s digital services regulation (DSA). The DSA, which entered into force in August, imposes obligations on platform companies regarding how online content should be moderated and how the companies must act if illegal content or disinformation is detected on the platform.

Violation of the DSA can result in a fine for the platform companies, which is a maximum of six percent of the company’s global turnover.