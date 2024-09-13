Friday, September 13, 2024
Social media | The church left the message service X

September 13, 2024
in World Europe
Social media | The church left the message service X
The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland says that in the future it will remain on, for example, Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.

Finland The Evangelical Lutheran Church has left the message service X for the time being. The church announced this in a message published on Friday in the update.

The church says that in the future it will remain on, for example, Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin. In addition, the church’s current news and updates can be read on their website from its website.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church is not the only entity that has left the message service X in recent years. For example, the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) announced that it would leave the service in January of last year.


#Social #media #church #left #message #service

