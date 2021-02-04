Social media The CEO of the Parler instant messaging service, favored by Trump supporters, was fired

Parler has been removed from Apple and Google app stores. In addition, Amazon broke the gap on the company due to violent content after an attempt to take over the January congressional building.

The United States former president Donald Trumpin the CEO of the Parler instant messaging service, favored by supporters, has been fired.

The news was reported on local time on Wednesday by a news channel Fox News. John Matze In a memorandum sent to Parler employees, the company ‘s board of directors kicked him into the yard as early as the end of January.

Parler has been removed from Apple and Google app stores. In addition, Amazon broke the gap on the company due to violent content after an attempt to take over the January congressional building.

Parler was initially popular with extremist conservatives and even the far right. Today, the service has expanded into a broader application, favored mainly by conservative circles.