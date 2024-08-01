Social media | The British singer managed to turn one word into a phenomenon that even Kamala Harris fell in love with

Social media|English artist Charli XCX released a new album in June, which immediately became a hit: in addition to the songs, social media adopted the album’s name, color and entire theme.

Wrapper green has now fallen second to “kakaranvrijeh”. The shade difference is almost imperceptible – this summer’s most talked-about color changes from lime green to a darker, dirtier tone.

Some turns green because it is running Brat Summer. The phenomenon was created by a British singer Charli XCX on his new album.

Brat Summer it’s hard to translate, because brat is the wrong word. Brat refers to a quality or way of doing things that is unruly, carefree, and unapologetic, perhaps a little pampered. It doesn’t necessarily describe a person, it’s an aesthetic and an attitude.

The album cover sums up the style: it says “brat” in small Arial font on a green background. That’s all.

When Charli XCX ie Charlotte Emma Aitchison, 31, released his album in June, it quickly became a social media sensation. The singer launched Brat Summer’s In his Instagram posts, and soon social media was filled with memes, dances and color analyses.

Now the more different things are seen as “brates”. Perhaps the most famous of them is the Vice President of the United States and the Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harriswhich adopted the brat aesthetic on his official campaign account.

On the BBC’s Sidetracked programme Charli XCX was asked what things are Brat Summer’s relevant to According to the artist brat can be luxury, but also very “trashy”, i.e. tasteless or dirty.

“Cigarette pack, Bic sytkäri and a white strappy top, no bras. It has about everything you need,” he replied.

Other for example the following things can be brat: pharmacy cross-shaped green advertising light, grass, lettuce, pistachio nut. Almost empty phone battery, wired headphones that get tangled, chips eaten for lunch.

Brat can be both dancing and crying in the toilet about a trivial matter.

Queen Elizabeth appeared in 2022 in a stylish green outfit, making her the original “Brat Queen” or “Queen Elizabrat”.

For example From Twin Peaks a well-known actor Kyle MacLachlan has taken From Brat Summer making the most of it on his Instagram account and self-confessed superfan, for example In an interview with GQ magazine.

Brat-Levy is a glorification of punchy electropop, where monotonous vocals, club atmosphere and various effects are counterbalanced by ballads. The album has been praised by critics as the artist’s best release and one of the best pop albums of the year. Critic of HS Joonas Lahtinen described it as “as a self-esteem pill, with which uncertainty disappears“.

The Brat aesthetic is dance floor sweat, beefy makeup and early 2000s fashion. The album’s lyrics also bring a serious undertone to the phenomenon – the artist sings about, for example, femininity and girlhood, jealousy and the music business.

In social summer themes have been invented in the media before. In 2019, it was Hot Girl Summerwhich was launched by Megan Thee Stallion with his song of the same name.

Last year was celebrated Rat Girl Summerwhich also played with a certain kind of carelessness, but it included a more shabby nature than brat, hanging out here and there and nibbling on delicacies.

Charli XCX managed to turn a single word and color into a meme that conveys meaning. The scope and fun of the phenomenon can be explained in particular by the fact that almost anything can be a brat when presented as such.