Social media The amount of influencer marketing done by soma influencers is estimated at almost 28 million euros a year

The amount of influencer marketing done by social media influencers in their own channels was approximately EUR 27.9 million in Finland last year, says a recent report by Kantar and IAB Finland.

The estimate is based on data collected from influencers and influencers, as well as estimates of the size classes of different actors.

Commercial collaborations on various social media, such as Instagram and Snapchat, podcasts and blogs, have been included in our own media channels. Excluded are, for example, events, sponsorship and collaborations on non-influencer channels, as well as content-driven advertising.

Kantarin according to the release, a similar estimate of the amount of influencer marketing has not been made before.

In the first quarter of this year, on the other hand, a total of EUR 267 million was invested in media advertising in Finland. That’s three percent less than in the first quarter of 2020.

Of the various media groups, only online advertising grew. It accounts for 53% of all media advertising, or EUR 141 million. Movie advertising suffered the most, collapsing 98 percent year-on-year as a result of interest rate cuts.

About online advertising social media advertising grew the most. EUR 41.8 million was spent on it, which is 16 per cent more than a year earlier.

However, search advertising still accounted for the largest share, for example in connection with Google searches. EUR 49.3 million was spent on search advertising, an increase of five per cent on the previous year.

Due to the different calculation method, the amount of influencer marketing and the amount of media advertising cannot be directly compared.