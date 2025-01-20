A few years ago I wrote about how, when planning my wedding, I told the Pinterest app that I was interested in hair and table layouts, and suddenly I was inundated with suggestions for more of the same. Everything was going well until I canceled the wedding (oops) and I felt like Pinterest pins would haunt me until the end of days. Pinterest wasn’t the only offender. Every social network wanted to recommend things that were no longer relevant, and the stench of this stale buffet of content lingered long after the non-event had ended.

So, in this new era of artificial intelligence (when machines can perceive and understand the world, chatbots They present themselves as incredibly human and multi-billion dollar tech companies use powerful AI systems to boost their advertising revenue), surely those recommendation engines are getting smarter too. TRUE?

Maybe not.

Recommendation engines are some of the first algorithms on the consumer web, and they use a series of filtering techniques to try to show you the things you’re most likely to want to interact with (and, in many cases, buy). on-line. When done well, they are useful. In the early days of photo sharing, like on Flickr, a simple algorithm made sure you saw the latest photos your friend had shared the next time you logged on. Now, advanced versions of those algorithms are aggressively deployed to keep you hooked and make their owners money.

More than three years after reporting on what Pinterest internally called its “miscarriage” problem, I’m sorry to say that my Pinterest suggestions are still terrible. In a strange leap, Pinterest has me listed as a 60- to 70-year-old woman looking for a stylish haircut. That and a sage green kitchen. Every day, like clockwork, I receive emails from marketing from the social media company, filled with photos that suggest I might enjoy dressing up as a beach granny.

At some point I searched #paintinginspo on the internet. But I’m long past the painting phase, which only highlights that some recommendation engines may be smart, but not temporary. They do not always know when the event has happened. Likewise, the suggestion that I might like to see “hairstyles for women over 60” is premature (I’m millennial).

Pinterest has an explanation for these emails, which I’ll get to. But it’s important to note that this happens on other platforms too, so I’m not just pointing fingers at Pinterest, which over the last two years has instituted new leadership and dedicated more resources to perfecting the product so that people actually want buy from it.

For example, Threads, which is owned by Meta and collects much of the same user data as Facebook and Instagram. Threads is, by design, a very different social app from Pinterest. It is a scroll mostly text updates, with an algorithmic “For You” tab and a “Following” tab. I actively open Threads every day; I don’t stumble upon it, like I do when I land on Pinterest images from Google Image Search. In my “Following” tab, Threads shows me updates from journalists and people techie that I follow. In my “For You” tab, Threads thinks I’m going through menopause.