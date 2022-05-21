Social media Suspicious Instagram messages are being sent on behalf of Deputy Mayor Nasima Razmyar

In scam messages, the recipient is asked to help “urgently” and is prompted to press a strange link.

Helsinki deputy mayor of the city Nasima Razmyar (sd) reports that Instagram messages are being sent to his followers on his behalf.

In scam messages, the recipient is asked to help “urgently” and is prompted to press a strange link.

The fake account was apparently created to send only fake messages. The nickname for the private account is the same as for Razmyar, but an underscore has been added after it. The profile picture is also the same as in the real account.

Razmyar says he received several polls from people on Saturday wondering about fake messages.

The false messages sent in Razmyar’s name are written in strikingly bad Finnish, but not all citizens with an immigrant background, for example, may recognize them as scams.

“It feels disgusting and boring,” the deputy mayor tells HS.

Razmyar has reported the account and urged others to do the same.