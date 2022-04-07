Social media Some Twitter employees fear Elon Musk’s influence on Twitter’s policies, demands begin to restore Trump’s account

Musk recently bought 9.2 percent of Twitter shares, making him the company’s largest shareholder.

Electric car company CEO of Tesla Elon Muskin the rise of social media from the beginning of Twitter to the board has raised concerns among some Twitter employees.

Some Twitter employees as well as users of the app are worried about Musk’s impact on the app, according to news agency Reuters.

At the center of the concern is Elon’s thoughts on free speech. Elon, who calls himself an “absolute freedom of speech,” has spoken out in public against any restriction on free speech.

Reuters Twitter employees interviewed are concerned that Musk is trying to influence Twitter’s practices regarding, for example, hate speech and disinformation.

Soon after Musk’s share purchase went public, several Twitter users immediately started demanding, for example, a former US president. Donald Trumpin Twitter account recovery.

Trump’s Twitter account was permanently frozen in January 2021. At that time, Musk criticized the account freeze on his own social media.

According to Reuters sources, Twitter has no plans to restore Trump’s account.

Twitter employees are concerned, according to Reuters, despite the fact that Twitter has repeatedly told the public that members of the company’s board of directors do not influence social media practices.

However, employees interviewed by Reuters find Twitter’s statement suspicious. According to them, it is hard to believe that the government would have no influence over the actions of the company’s management.

“If that were the case, why would Elon want a board seat,” one employee wonders.

Musk himself has not yet commented publicly on his plans for Twitter.