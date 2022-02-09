Social media Small Pink consider defeat China a disgrace – now relentless barking caught by skater Zhu Yi

Beijing

“Shame Zhu Yi! ”

“How ridiculous your performance is!”

“I hate her crying.”

China’s social media has been full of angry comments when the Chinese 19-year-old figure skater Zhu Yi crashed and failed badly in his performances at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday and Monday.

Social media is certainly raw in many countries for its athletes, but in China, online citizens seem to be the most demanding of their own.

Phenomenon culminated last summer at the Tokyo Olympics when table tennis players Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen bowing and tearing they apologized when they received the silver.

For eager sometime judges, only gold would have been enough for China in a strong sport. The silver for them was “the betrayal of China”.

Many of Tokyo’s other failed Chinese medal favorites, such as the women’s volleyball team, were badly bitten in the soma.

When the Chinese football team lost to Vietnam last week in Hanoi, the Chinese web was teeming with anger and shame. Dreams of entering the Qatar Games were dashed.

“Don’t come back to China,” read in Weibo, China’s Twitter.

China lost to Vietnam in Hanoi in early February.

Shame is the key word when trying to understand the logic of Barking. They often repeat how an athlete or team disgraces China. The country would seem to lose its face if the athlete did not succeed in the best possible way.

Above all, online barkers are probably a group of so-called little pink people, ie enthusiastic nationalists. In China, schoolchildren already receive a lot of education that glorifies and uplifts China, and for some young people it sinks deep.

The little Pinkes are used to the fact that in China’s censored and controlled some, their fierce comments, which defend China in various ways – and bark at other countries, for example – go through.

For them, many things appear to be a matter of honor for China.

It seems embarrassing for the authorities to spill nationalism into the barking of athletes. The barking Zhu Yin soon began to be cleaned off the net. More official commentators have blamed the Finnish people for attacking such a young athlete.

Part The criticism Zhu Yin receives is of his origin. Zhu was born in the United States, but in 2018 changed his citizenship to Chinese. In this way, he also got to represent China.

Now, his online people are blaming his shaky Chinese language, and in the past, he has been suspected of gaining a place in the Olympic team through his research father relationship. The father once moved to the United States, but has now returned to China.

Zhun’s pressure was overwhelming in his first Olympics. He cried for his failure even before he got to the end of his first performance.

Another athlete from the United States to join the Chinese team Gu Ailing (Eileen Gu), on the other hand, has been very warmly received in China. He won the freestyle skiing big air race on Monday and is expected to win gold in a couple of other races as well.

Read more: Eileen Gu, 18, moved from the United States to China three years ago and gained a reputation as a traitor – sad questions still follow the state’s heroes

Gu, who is very self-marketing and successful in many ways, has been a Chinese favorite for a long time, but after gold, some are downright confused about Gu’s happiness.

Social media comments have been taken from articles in the South China Morning Post. They are already censored on social media.

