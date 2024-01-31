Social media | Senators grilled Zuckerberg about the pain of young people: “You have blood on your hands”

CEOs of major social media companies testified before the US Senate.

FacebookCEO of Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Whatsapp Mark Zuckerberg lamented the role of social media in youth abuse and suicide at a US Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee made Zuckerberg apologize to the families of the victims who were present.

“I'm sorry for everything you've had to endure,” Zuckerberg said, according to the AFP news agency.

Newspaper The New York Times replaced the main photo of its front page with a video featuring the Republican senator Ted Cruz From Texas presents a screen shot of Instagram's warning text printed on a board. The box has been visible to users who have searched for content about child abuse. The text offers the user confidential help, but also offers the option “show the results anyway”.

“What the hell were you thinking?” Cruz roared at Zuckerberg.

“In what sane universe is there supposed to be a 'show results anyway' link?”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina said social media companies are killing people with their products.

“Mr. Zuckerberg, you and the other companies in front of us — I know it's not your intention — you have blood on your hands,” Graham said, according to Reuters.

Meth alongside CEO Zuckerberg in the Senate, the CEO of X testified Linda YaccarinoCEO of Snap Evan SpiegelCEO of Tiktok Shou Zi Chew and CEO of Discord Jason Citron.

Zuckerberg defended himself by saying, according to AFP, that “protecting young people online has been a challenge since the beginning of the Internet, and as criminals develop their tactics, we must develop our defenses.”

During the session, Meta and X informed about the new security measures. Meta said it will begin blocking Private Messages from unknown users for users under 16. It also makes it difficult for publications about suicide, self-harm or eating disorders to be seen by teenagers.

Meta and Tiktok said they each have 40,000 employees working on security. According to Meta, $20 billion has been invested in the security of its platform since 2016, and Tiktok said it plans to invest $2 billion in the same.

But the senators upped Meta's heels by pointing to documents that reveal Zuckerberg refused to strengthen teams working on online dangers to teens.

“The hypocrisy is appalling,” Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told The New York Times.