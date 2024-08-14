Real Madrid and Atalanta have just faced each other in the final of the European Super Cup. The Spanish team was able to prevail over the Italians to celebrate what is their first title of the season, and that was not the only good news. They were also able to celebrate Kylian Mbappé’s debut in the best way possible, scoring, in addition to a stellar Vinícius who transformed the second half.
Atalanta tried in several ways, especially in the first half where they were better, and the white team much worse than in the second half, but a great Courtois stopped all of the Italian team’s attempts.
So, after all this, let’s review how fans reacted on social media during the match:
#Social #media #reaction #European #Super #Cup #final #Real #Madrid #Atalanta
Leave a Reply