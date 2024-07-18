Social networks are so widespread among the population that sometimes there are those who confuse the opinions expressed there with those of society itself. Some politicians tend to make this mistake, taking the discussions and debates generated in this virtual environment as a kind of social pulse (as long as it favors their intentions). A group of researchers set out to find out what the real impact of surveys on X, the old Twitter, is on the political life of countries. Their conclusions, published this weekis that they are tremendously biased: they deliberately distort political reality, mostly to the benefit of the most conservative options. And they are often adulterated with votes bought from polling farms. trolls (automated profile generators).

It has been proven that social media overrepresents the opinions expressed by the most reactionary and polarized audiences. It is also known that the demographics of X users, like those of all networks, are not representative of society, and that bots, accounts that spread disinformation and foreign influence further adulterate the final picture. “But there has not yet been any serious study of the extent to which social media polls are used in electoral campaigns and what their real impact is on these campaigns,” says the article’s lead author, Przemyslaw A. Grabowicz, assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Introduced in 2015, a year before Donald Trump won the election, and widely used in election campaigns, X’s polls can be created by any user and shared with others. In recent years, they have become a particularly successful feature of X due to their easy use and wide reach, sometimes garnering millions of votes. Grabowicz and his team estimate that around a million polls of all kinds are conducted each month. Shortly after buying Twitter in October 2022, Elon Musk used the polls, or so he said, to make significant business decisions, including the firing of the platform’s then-CEO, Parag Agrawal.

The influence of polls

The scientific literature has shown that conventional polls can influence how people perceive public opinion and shape the way they form their own opinions. Is the same true for polls conducted on social media? To find out, Grabowicz and his colleagues assembled a large database of polls conducted on Twitter around the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections.

“In the 2020 presidential election, more than 13,000 opinion polls were conducted on X/Twitter, with more than 20 million votes cast,” says Grabowicz. “These polls gave Trump a landslide victory, when in fact it was Biden who won the election. We wanted to take a closer look, see if the polls were legitimate and what they could tell us about how social media influences American politics,” he explains. If we were to rely on the predictions collected by these tools, Trump would have won the 2020 election with 58% of the vote. This was not the case: Joe Biden won with 51.3% of the vote and Trump received the support of 46.8% of voters.

The first task was to filter the polls. Many of them allowed you to vote on almost anything (whether you prefer jazz or heavy metalwhether you like pizza or tacos more, etc.), so the researchers selected about 7,000 that explicitly asked “Who will you vote for?” or “Who will win the election?”

Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential election, Donald Trump, shared on his own social network, Social Truth, a survey by X that shows him as the favorite.

Grabowicz and his colleagues also found that there were 50% more votes of questionable identity (bots) in pre-election polls than in those conducted after the election. “This suggests that skewing social media polls is a deliberate tactic to influence political outcomes,” the researchers stress. In this regard, the already official candidate of the Republican Party for this year’s presidential election, Donald Trump, has shared on his own platform, Truth Social, the results of some X polls that give him the favorite, with 70% support, presumably to create the impression of his overwhelming popularity.

Polls conducted in 2016 and 2020 not only overwhelmingly gave Trump the win, but were also twice as likely to have been conducted, answered and retweeted by men. In terms of the ideology of the participants, conservatives outnumbered liberals 10 to one.

Grabowicz’s team’s analysis also found that at least 2,000 polls were conducted after the 2020 election that assumed voter fraud had occurred. “The opacity of Twitter polls makes estimating the effect of bias, whether from misinformation or disinformation, difficult to estimate,” the authors write in their conclusions.

What will happen in 2024?

The average of political polls conducted in X on the elections at the end of 2024 gives Trump a comfortable victory, with 72% of the votes. Grabowicz and his team They have developed a website where you can follow the predictions made by social networks and see what results they would yield if the biases were corrected.

The study coordinated by Grabowicz focuses on one country, the United States, and on one social network in particular, X. Although the authors emphasize that their conclusions cannot be extrapolated to other contexts, it is difficult to ignore the red flags that they detect.

“Our work warns that social media lacks transparency, even for things as important as national elections,” says Grabowicz. “If that happens in one context like this, we can be sure that it will happen in many others as well.”

