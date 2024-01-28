The pioneers of social media platforms mourned Hamda Taryam Matar Taryam, one of the pioneers of charitable work, whose body was buried yesterday evening, Saturday, after the evening prayer in the Al-Sahaba Mosque in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Hamda Taryam was known for her charitable work, especially in poor African countries, where social media pioneers circulated pictures of the late woman among African children, after she established a number of charitable projects, especially in Uganda.

Hamda implemented a number of charitable projects, including digging a well in her mother’s name in the poor village of Msaka in Uganda, whose people suffer from a lack of education, treatment, food and drink, in addition to opening a classroom in her father’s name in recognition of his gratitude and constant support for her. Then she established a medical center in her name in the village of Msaka as well. I also continued to search for those who were in dire need of helping them.

A large number of people mourned the deceased on social media platforms, and the artist Hussein Al Jasmi, who wrote on the “X” platform, wrote: “Giving never dies… May God have mercy on her, forgive her, and give patience to her family and loved ones.”

Fayez Al-Maliki also mourned her and wrote on his account on X, “To the eternal gardens.”

The journalist Issa bin Abdullah also mourned her on the “X” platform, saying: “With a heart filled with sadness and sorrow, today we bid farewell to Hamda Al Shamsi, the daughter of giving and humanity… We have lost a path of great giving, but we will always remember her dedication and continuous giving… Let us continue her path in serving humanity and dedicate her memory with charitable work.” May God have mercy on Hamda Al Shamsi and grant her a spacious place in Paradise.”