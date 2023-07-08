Social media | Pekka Sauri received more than 500 messages about how the city does not know how to do snow work – Now he tells why he still believes in Twitter

Twitter is in crisis, and it can have a surprising effect on your everyday life, even if you have never logged into the entire service.

The instant messaging service Twitter has developed in a short time into a fast news media, information channel and discussion arena through which anyone can follow, for example, the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelenskythe former president of the United States Barack Obama’s or a megastar Beyoncé’s messages.

Now, however, more and more people are reporting that they are considering abandoning Twitter. Meta, the owner of Facebook, has launched Threads in the United States and Britain, which was also to be brought to Europe.

Former deputy mayor of Helsinki, one of the domestic pioneers of Twitter Pekka Sauri defend the service. He is not very quick to switch to alternative services.

Twitter has two good sides that make it an important social media, says Sauri.

The first good point is the platform’s two-way, multilateral and real-time nature.

“The public administration gets all its rights from the citizens. It is essential that citizens also have the opportunity to communicate to the administration.”

Secondly, the number of characters in messages is limited. Then you have to be able to formulate the message succinctly, which raises the bar, Sauri says.

“ “I received more than 500 e-mails, in which the message was roughly that the city does not know how to do snow work.”

Pekka Sauri discovered Twitter’s potential while working as Helsinki’s deputy mayor in 2003–2017.

Until then, the city’s communication had been very one-way. “It’s a bit spiritual that we send faxes that you can attach to the fridge door with a magnet, so you know what we’ve decided,” describes Sauri.

In the winter of 2010, it happened that after many years without snow, half a meter of snow hit Helsinki at once.

Snow work was part of Sauri’s area of ​​responsibility. “I received more than 500 e-mails, where the message was basically that the city doesn’t know how to do snow work,” says Sauri.

Urban legends also spread. It was claimed, for example, that Sauri had sold all the city’s snow machines because of climate change.

Sauri says that his principle was and still is to respond to all the feedback he receives. But when responding to e-mails one by one at the time, he had to state that nothing would happen. He started answering questions on Twitter. In the service, he also started informing in advance in which order the snow work is done and why certain streets have not yet been plowed.

The practice proved to be effective.

Although the snow situation was roughly as difficult the following winter, there was much less critical feedback. Instead, Sauri began to receive thanks for receiving information about plowing in advance.

“ Twitter is a larger information spreader than its number of users.

After that Sauri has used Twitter not only for personal interaction, but also for communication about work matters.

The number of Twitter users in Finland is quite small. of the Digital 2023 Global Overview report according to 27 percent of Finns use Twitter, while for example 43 percent use Facebook.

According to Sauri, however, Twitter is a greater information spreader than its number of users.

“The service has a lot of decision-makers, authorities, representatives of non-governmental organizations and the business world, who are well networked. Information spreads effectively,” says Sauri.

According to him, a close cooperation has developed between traditional media and Twitter: They talk to each other and each takes news topics from the other.

Therefore, according to him, Twitter is also a better platform for social discussion than some other social media services, for example Facebook, Instagram or Tiktok.

Many have however, according to Sauri, the agency has clearly had practice in how to receive citizens’ reactions.

For example, the Institute of Health and Welfare THL announced last winter withdrawing from Twitter for the time being. It justified its decision by saying that most of the comments on the tweets were irrelevant and were used to spread disinformation.

Sauri admits that the management of the two-way interaction may have required unreasonable resources from THL.

Also technical problems and a lack of resources have led some authorities to consider leaving Twitter.

For example, the rescue service of the city of Helsinki recently stated that it is unsustainable to use channels for communication whose operational reliability can be thrown. However, the department said for the time being that it will continue to provide information on Twitter.

“The rescue service has used Twitter very well in its communication. The authority thinks about its communication strategy from its own starting points. I would say that it is worth monitoring the situation, as the institution has announced it will do.”

Sauri also says that he noticed that although many announced that they would leave Twitter after the billionaire Elon Musk bought it, they have kindly returned it.

One reason is that the Mastodon service offered as an alternative turned out to be difficult to use, according to Sauri.

“I don’t think it has the same features as Twitter,” he says.

Another reason, according to him, is that he doesn’t just want to leave his followers.

“The alternative should be a lot more functional, so that influencers like me start rebuilding their followers. If Followers could be transferred from one service to another, that would change the matter,” he says.

Recent vertigo Twitter is largely a result of the whims of its new owner.

When Musk bought the service last year, he first fired the company’s management and a large part of the employees. Since then, the rules of the service have been changed several times.

However, according to Sauri, these changes may only be experiments, not necessarily permanent changes in the business model.

Many people have started to scrutinize Twitter because of the widespread “roaring”, hate speech and tarnishing in the service. Sauri wants to believe that this phenomenon is also related to the change in communication and will level off when people learn to use social media better.

According to Sauri, if there is an aggressive discussion on social media, it does not necessarily mean that people have become more aggressive in general.

He points out that in real life, for example on the street, it is very rare to come across similar shouting and shouting as on social media.

“ It is perfectly permissible to block the sender of unpleasant messages or to protect one’s own account from harassing messages, Sauri reminds.

Sauri tells surprised that recently many people have said they are leaving social media because the conversation there is so heated and horrible.

“They talk as if social media is a media provided by someone. However, it is not delivered by anyone other than the user himself.”

Until now, according to Sauri, communication has been under the supervision of the authorities or the delivery of the media.

“There is no such control at Some. There may be consequences if you insult someone’s honor or reveal state secrets.”

According to him, this is a big mental change: Everyone Customizes their own Twitter. According to Sauri, self-monitoring is undergoing a training phase.

He reminds that it is perfectly permissible to block the sender of unpleasant messages or to protect one’s own account from harassing messages.

Current atmosphere, especially the minister Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) social media messages with Nazi sympathies and conspiracy theories that came out in connection with the separation have made Sauri think more deeply about democracy.

He refers to the research institute of the Economist Intelligent Unit to the report, according to which Finland is one of the few full democracies in the world, which is built on joint discussion and mutual understanding.

“Parties participating in the discussion should keep this in mind. With every social media opening, it’s good to think about whether the message will build or tear down,” says Sauri.

Self-monitoring of social media requires, according to him, that users learn to think about what they really want to say and count to ten before saying it.

However, Sauri is optimistic about the future.

“I like to think that this phase is one step in the learning process of civilization.”