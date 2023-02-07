Social media | Olivia Dunne is a student and super popular gymnast who makes millions – there is also a company called Vuori in the background

In January In Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, a disturbing incident took place during a sports competition. No, it wasn’t about the Utah Jazz basketball star Lauri from Markkase.

Instead, a large group of boys ran, rushed, blocked the yard of the sports arena and disturbed others present.

The object of undivided admiration of the boys was and is a gymnast Olivia Dunne, who didn’t even compete. Dunne was just cheering on the gymnasts of the university he represented, LSU (Louisiana State University).

Read more: TikTok star Olivia Dunne captured the hearts of millions of boys – now fans caused chaos

Dunne is known on social media as Livvy. He has around seven million followers on Tiktok and 3.3 million on Instagram.

Popularity can also be seen in money: Dunne’s annual earnings are almost three million dollars and she is the highest-earning female supposed athlete in college. He is preceded by four American football players and one basketball player, LeBron James’s son Bronny Jameswhich is number one on the earnings list with $7.5 million in earnings.

Who so is Olivia “Livvy” Dunne and why has she become hugely popular?

Dunne is 20 years old and hails from Hillsdale, New Jersey. He has told that he started gymnastics when he was 3 years old.

Dunne was reasonably successful in gymnastics during her junior years. In 2018, Dunne participated in the US championships, which also included Olympic champions Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee. Dunne finished 18th in the all-around.

In 2019, Dunne did not compete due to injury. Since the 2020-2021 season, Dunne has represented LSU and her best event is the uneven bars, where she scored 9.90 points and finished ninth at the university team championships.

On February 3, Olivia Dunne competed in the varsity meet in Baton Rouge.

A big one there are many reasons for its popularity. One significant factor can be found in traditional media. In 2019 Inside Gymnastics Magazine selected Dunne for the top 50 list of the most descriptive gymnasts.

“Every time she arrives on the floor, we are amazed by her strong presence and the pure quality of her dance elements and expressions,” Inside Gymnastics gushed.

The increase in popularity on social media happened during the corona quarantine, when she initially published gymnastics videos on Instagram and Tiktok and when people had plenty of time to adventure on social media. Gradually, Dunne added videos and photos other than gymnastics.

Dunne himself gives a fairly traditional explanation for his popularity: hard work.

“I sacrifice summers, like pool days and beach life with my friends, to be in the gym working out,” Dunne said to the Today website.

Dunne’s social media visibility has also been noticed at his university. On LSU’s website, Dunne’s social media links are presented first, and only then the actual personal information. There is no corresponding order for the other 18 gymnasts.

Someone one may wonder how a college student can earn millions of dollars. This became possible in 2021, when the U.S. collegiate sports umbrella organization (NCAA) changed its position on student earnings.

Previously, student athletes did not have the right to earn money while studying, but from July 1, 2021, sponsorship contracts and earning with their name are allowed.

In other words, Dunne’s way of earning has only been possible for a good 1.5 years.

“I am grateful that I can earn a seven-figure sum. It’s pretty cool that a university student has an opportunity like that,” Dunne told Today.

At the same time, the NCAA’s new policy is also one explanation for Dunne’s popularity. When the NCAA announced the change, an ad appeared on the video wall in New York’s Times Square featuring videos posted by Dunne on social media.

Who They pay Dunne?

One of Dunne’s first contracts was a clothing brand called Vuori. Despite its name, it is not a Finnish company, but American skateboarding professionals by Chris Miller and Joe Kudlan from the athletic clothing company he founded. The duo did indeed take the name from the Finnish language: in their opinion, the atmosphere when you get to the top of a mountain fits the brand.

Financial media Forbes according to Dunne and Vuori’s contract is “in the middle of a six-figure sum”. It has also been mentioned that Dunne donates the clothes he received from Vuori to his teammates at LSU.

Last August, Dunne signed a contract with the WME Sports agency. WME represents several athletes such as Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic.

And the deals have been pouring in: Spotify, L’Oreal, Grubhub, American Eagle…

“Everybody now has the same opportunity to make money,” Dunne said in a video released by LSU.