Social media | Nude photos are used to blackmail children – This is how the guardian should act

Social media|Nudity pictures are used to pressure the child to send more pictures or money. Children often blame themselves for what happened, and don’t necessarily dare to tell about what happened at home.

15.7. 19:05

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Children and young people are blackmailed with nude photos on social media. The blackmailer sends the child a nude photo and asks for a similar photo. The blackmailer demands more pictures or money, threatening to spread the pictures sent by the child.

Children and young people are enticed to send nude pictures of themselves on social media. The images obtained after this are used for blackmailing.

Phenomenon is becoming more common at an alarming rate in the United States. Save the children expert Mikko Ahtilan there are also similar cases in Finland. According to Ahtila, in 2022 no cases were reported through Nettivhje, but last year there were already a dozen cases reported.

However, the actual number of cases is not known. Most children do not tell anyone about being blackmailed, because they are ashamed of their actions.

“If the cases reported to us have increased so enormously, the phenomenon has become even more widespread.”

Chain of events usually starts with the blackmailer sending the child a familiar message. The blackmailer may claim to be the same age as the victim. As the conversation continues, the author shares a nude picture with the child, which he actually took from the Internet. The blackmailer then asks the child to send him a similar picture.

After receiving the pictures, the blackmailer starts demanding more pictures or money from the child. If the demands are not met, the pictures are threatened to be distributed.

Online crisis worker Marta Sivonen has come across similar cases several times in his career. Sivonen has worked both in Mieli ry’s Sekasin-chat and in Sos-lapsikylä’s Help-chat. Sekasin-chat is aimed at 12-29-year-olds, Apuu-chat is aimed at 7-15-year-olds.

Extortion victimized children are encouraged in the chat to tell a familiar adult and contact the police.

However, according to Sivonen, children often blame themselves for what happened. Children do not necessarily dare to tell about what happened at home, because they are afraid of the adults’ reaction.

“Many children think that being a victim was their own fault, although it really isn’t.”

Often the accounts are for foreigners and the conversations are held in English. Both girls and boys end up as victims, but based on Sivonen’s assessment, more often girls.

According to Sivonen, the children who have become victims of blackmail say that they have been threatened with the publication of pictures and the distribution of nicknames.

Although no money has been demanded from the victims Sivonen has encountered, it is not completely exceptional. For example, the Helsinki police announced in the fall of 2022 about cases where the goal was to extort money using nude photos.

Guardian it is worth talking to the children about how to proceed after becoming the target of blackmail. The first step would be to get the child to tell a trusted adult about the incident.

You should tell the child that the blackmailer should not be paid or sent more pictures. Conversations, sent pictures and videos, as well as the blackmailer’s profile information should be recorded. The extortionist’s profile should also be reported in the application.

The child’s account should be changed to private if it is not already. In addition, it must be ensured that the extortionist is removed from the followers of the account. It is worth stressing to the child that he will only accept acquaintances as followers in the future.

The incident must be reported to the police.