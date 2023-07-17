Social media | Norway limits the targeted advertising of the social media company Meta, threatens daily fines of one million kroner

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority considers that Meta is illegally using user data for targeted advertising.

Norwegian data protection authority Datatilsynet threatens Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta with large fines if it continues targeted advertising based on tracking and profiling Norwegian users.

Datatilsynet announced on Monday that it forbids Meta from engaging in behavioral advertising based on the monitoring and profiling of application users in Norway. The authority threatened to impose a daily fine of NOK 1 million on Metal if it continues to misuse personal data. One million Norwegian kroner corresponds to almost 90,000 euros.

The Norwegian Broadcasting Company reports on the matter, among others NRK and news agency AFP.

Norwegian authority Meta actively monitors the activities of Facebook and Instagram users and profiles users according to their location, published and liked content, among other things. These personal profiles are used for marketing purposes.

Datatilsynet considers Meta’s practice to be illegal and therefore imposes a temporary ban on behavioral advertising on Facebook and Instagram, the authority stated in his statement.

The ban starts on August 4 and lasts for three months, or until Meta can prove that it complies with the law. The company will be fined one million kroner per day if it does not comply with the ban.

Datatilsynet according to the decision does not prohibit personalized advertising on Facebook or Instagram as such.

For example, the decision does not prevent Meta from targeting advertising on the basis of information that users themselves add to their profiles, such as place of residence, gender and age, or interests reported by users themselves.

The decision also does not prevent Meta from showing behavioral advertising to users who have given their valid consent.

“All business models must respect privacy as a human right. Users must have sufficient control over their own data, and all tracking must be limited,” Head of Datatilsynet’s International Department Tobias Judin says in the announcement.

Meta spokesperson Matthew Pollard told NRK by e-mail that the company takes the data protection authority’s requirements into account, but the matter does not have an immediate impact on Meta’s business.

In May Meta was fined 1.2 billion euros after transferring the data of its users from EU countries to the United States in violation of a previous court decision.

The billion-dollar fine was ordered by the European Data Protection Council, said the Irish data protection authority acting on behalf of the EU. Meta’s head office for the EU region is located in Ireland.

At the beginning of July, Meta launched a new social media platform called Threads, which is supposed to compete with Twitter. However, the application has not yet been published in the EU region, as EU data protection regulations are stricter than in the US and Great Britain.

Meta would like to use the user data collected from Instagram users in its Threads service, and before the launch in the EU region, the company will find out how the sharing of data between different applications is regulated.